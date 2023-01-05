topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
JHARKHAND SCHOOLS CLOSED

Jharkhand: Schools to remain SHUT till January 8 amid extreme cold wave

The minimum temperature in Ranchi will be hovering between 7 and 10 degrees Celsius till January. Midday meals would also be made available to students from the government schools, it added.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 12:55 AM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Jharkhand: Schools to remain SHUT till January 8 amid extreme cold wave

Ranchi: All primary schools in Jharkhand will remain closed till January 8 amid the cold wave that gripped the state, according to a government notification. The minimum temperature in Ranchi will be hovering between 7 and 10 degrees Celsius till January. 

Teachers will, however, attend schools to update all student records online, it said. Midday meals would also be made available to students from the government schools, it added.

Similarly, Haryana and Punjab government also declared winter holidays for students. All Punjab private and government schools will remain closed till January 8, 2023.

On the other hand, Haryana government declared winter holidays for all government and private schools in the state from January 1 to 15, 2023. However, classes 10 and 10 will have to attend classes from 10 AM to 2 PM.

Live Tv

Jharkhand Schools closedJharkhandRanchiIMDCold waveMercuryGovernment schoolsHaryanaPunjab

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who set up a settlement on railway land in Haldwani?
DNA Video
DNA: How did Ferozeshah Kotla become the 'fort' of Tantriks?
DNA Video
DNA: When music composer RD Burman died in 1994
DNA Video
DNA : Women officer posted in world's highest battlefield
DNA Video
DNA: Exposing the misleading ranking of 'V-Dem'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Europe's 'hypocrisy' on terrorists
DNA Video
DNA: Campaign to save Shri Sammed Shikharji
DNA Video
DNA: SC believes in demonetisation, opposition does not?
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous science fiction writer Isaac Asimov was born in 1920
DNA Video
DNA: Target Killing or Genocide Conspiracy?