Jharkhand: Schools to remain SHUT till January 8 amid extreme cold wave

Ranchi: All primary schools in Jharkhand will remain closed till January 8 amid the cold wave that gripped the state, according to a government notification. The minimum temperature in Ranchi will be hovering between 7 and 10 degrees Celsius till January.

Teachers will, however, attend schools to update all student records online, it said. Midday meals would also be made available to students from the government schools, it added.

Similarly, Haryana and Punjab government also declared winter holidays for students. All Punjab private and government schools will remain closed till January 8, 2023.

On the other hand, Haryana government declared winter holidays for all government and private schools in the state from January 1 to 15, 2023. However, classes 10 and 10 will have to attend classes from 10 AM to 2 PM.