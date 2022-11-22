J&K: Govt hands over 71,000 appointment letters to youths at Rozgar Mela

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a mega recruitment drive, the 'Rozgar Mela' today via video conferencing across 45 locations all over India. During this 2nd phase of the drive, around 71000 appointment letters (OOAs) including 7045 candidates of BSF were distributed across 45 locations all over India, including BSF headquarters in Kashmir. Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, Union MoS, Finance presided over the function organized at BSF Campus Humhama. "The Rozgar Mela will continue for the next 16 months during which 10 lakh youth will be provided jobs. On global recession and layoff by top Multinational companies, the government is working towards the direction that no global recession affects the Indian economy, said Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, Union MoS, Finance.

During the programme, the Prime Minister launched Mission Karmayogi Prarambh Module with a short film. This module is an online orientation course for all new appointees in various Government departments. It will include code of conduct for Government servants, workplace ethics & integrity, human resource policies and other benefits and allowances that will help them to get acclimatized to the policies and transition smoothly into the new roles.

Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao added "The Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord the highest priority to employment generation. The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in nation-building,'' More than 700 candidates have been appointed in the Kashmir region by the CAPFs including BSF, CISF and SSB. Out of these, 110 Appointees were present in person to receive the appointment letters from union Minister Dr Karad. The ‘Rozgar Mela’ culminated with a plantation drive by the minister signifying the divine duty towards Mother Nature.

The local candidates from across Jammu and Kashmir welcomed the step taken by the government for providing employment at a time when the world is heading towards a recession. Shahid Samoon, beneficiary said "I was preparing for the exams for the last three years and worked hard to get into CISF. I am extremely happy that I have got a job, I am thankful to the Prime Minister for providing us jobs under this scheme." Functions were held in 45 locations all over India and were presided over by senior dignitaries who handed over appointment letters to some of the new recruits at these centres.