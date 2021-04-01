JNU students take out semi-naked parade outside girls’ hostel on Holi, complaint registered

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, the female students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have reportedly registered a complaint against a parade taken out by students, in a semi-naked state, outside the girls’ hostel during the Holi festival on Monday (March 29).

As per a report in Hindustan, JNU students have formally complained against the parade to the Gender Sensitization Committee against Sexual Harassment (GSCASH). However, the university administration recognises the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) instead of GSCASH.

The student’s union has demanded strict action against the culprits. Meanwhile, there has been no official response on the issue from the administration so far, the report further stated.

