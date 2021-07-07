हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jyotiraditya M Scindia

Jyotiraditya Scindia is now a part of the Narendra Modi cabinet

Originally a Congress-man, he severed all ties with Congress in March 2020, and joined BJP

When Jyotiraditya M Scindia moved from Congress, a party with which he had long and family ties, to BJP, it became a talking point. And the Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh, seems to have been rewarded. He has been inducted the all-new Modi cabinet and is expected to hold important portfolio. Scindia has been Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power and Union Minister of State for Commerce & Communications.

Coming from an well-known royal family, Scindia has been in public life for over two decades. He was also once the president of Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association. An MBA from Stanford University and BA from Harvard University, he is one of the ministers BJP will be banking on to build a youth connect.  He severed all ties with Congress in March 2020, and joined the BJP.

