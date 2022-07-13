New Delhi: Amid the ongoing controversy over the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra's remarks on Goddess Kali, her party colleague Babul Supriyo on Tuesday (July 12, 2022) attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and asked it to stop doing childish things. Taking to his official Twitter account, Mamata Banerjee's MLA said the saffron party thinks that the "Bengalis are fools".

"They are doing childish things on Maa Kali," he said.

Babul Supriyo, a former BJP MLA, who switched over to TMC after being dropped from the Union ministry last year, also hit out at West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for assuring a delegation of monks of taking all steps in his capacity as per law over the issue of comments on Goddess Kali by Mahua Moitra.

"It is a matter of great shame that, under the grace of the Hon'ble Governor, the Raj Bhavan is becoming the 'stage' of their political drama," he said.

On Tuesday, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who held a framed photo of Goddess Kali, was part of the delegation which met the governor at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata.

"I will do whatever is possible in my capacity as per law," Dhankhar assured them.

Dhankhar reportedly told the delegation that the consciousness which is seen in Bengal about Goddess Kali is revered by the whole country, and the law needs to take steps on the comments made on the deity.

The governor, who has been at loggerheads with the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government since assuming office three years ago, said that he is pained by the situation in the state.

"The Constitution says that everyone is equal ... Such views do not exist here. Appeasement will dent democracy in this state," he said and claimed that only one section of the people are given relief, assistance and financial empowerment in the state.

Registering their forceful protest at unacceptable ignoble affront and outrage against Goddess Maa Kali #MAAKaali Sadhu Sant Samaj 200+ Delegation accompanied by President, Mecheda Sankhanad Temple @SuvenduWB submitted a representation to Guv seeking exemplary intervention. pic.twitter.com/9OEuGurfuS — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) July 12, 2022

Holding that in the event of death of a person, his or her caste, creed or colour is not seen in providing relief, the governor iterated that he is seeing it is the other way round in Bengal.

"Problems arise when one is neglected, while the other is given all kinds of assistance. This is a big challenge to governance," he said.

Moitra had said at a conclave on July 5 that Kali, for her, was a "meat-eating, alcohol-accepting goddess", a comment which has drawn flak from many quarters. Since then, several police complaints have been made in various states against Moitra for the remarks.

(With agency inputs)