Kanjhawala Case: All four accused occupying car had consumed alcohol, reveals forensic report

The FSL today handed over the blood sample report of the accused persons in the Kanjhawala case to the Delhi police. 

Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 07:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: In a new development in Delhi's Kanjhawala accident case, the Forensic Science Laboratory's (Rohini) report on Friday revealed that all four accused sitting inside the car had consumed alcohol, news agency ANI reported. The FSL today handed over the blood sample report of the accused persons in the Kanjhawala case to the Delhi police. It has also submitted the crime scene report to the police and will hand over the viscera report of the victim by Friday evening, news agency PTI reported. 20-year-old Anjali was killed in the early hours of January 1 after her scooter was hit by a car that dragged her for over 12 kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala in the national capital. The CCTV footage showed that her body was dragged by a car for around 12 km. Her naked body was found in the Kanjhawala area. She was cremated on Tuesday (January 3) amid tight security. The five accused who were present in the vehicle that caused the accident were sent to three-day police custody on Monday (January 2). 

Delhi Police constituted a total of 18 teams for tracing the accused and investigating the case. Initially, police arrested Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal in connection with the accident. Later, two more persons -- Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna -- were arrested for allegedly shielding the accused.

Also Read: Kanjhawala Case: Delhi Police suspends 11 cops on duty in PCR vans, at pickets on fateful night

Delhi Police on Friday suspended 11 of its personnel who were on PCR and picket duty on the route the woman was killed, officials said.

(with agency inputs) 

