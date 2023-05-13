Karnataka Polls Result Update: From Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar, BS Bommai To HD Kumaraswamy

The Karnataka election result is almost clear and it favours the Congress which appears to ace the majority mark with ease. The BJP on the other hand is restricted to under 80 seats. This comes as a booster for the Congress ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and may help the grand old party in forging a united front against the saffron surge as well. While the Congress is leading in the trends, the fate of chief ministerial candidates has also been decided by the voters, be it Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar or BS Bommai.

DK Shivakumar Election Result 2023

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar is leading from the Kanakpura seat by a margin of 42,000 voters as of 11.30 am. Shivakumar has so far polled 50,484 votes while the BJP candidate R Ashoka has got 8,530 votes. The JDS candidate B Nagaraju has received 8,738 votes.

Siddaramaiah Election Result 2023

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in outgoing assembly Siddaramaiah is leading from the Varun seat. As of 11.30 am, Siddaramaiah has received 12,759 votes while the BJP candidate V Somanna has got 7,471 votes. Siddaramaiah is ahead by a margin of over 5,000 votes. JDS candidate Bharathis Shankar is a distant third with 278 votes.

BS Bommai Election Result 2023

Outgoing Chief Minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai is leading from the Shiggaon seat. As of 11.30 am, Bommai has polled 59,242 votes against Congress candidate Pathan Yasir Ahmed Khan who got 37,723 votes. Janata Dal (Secular) candidate Shashidhar received 7,818 votes.

HD Kumaraswamy Election Results 2023

JDS chief and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is leading from the Channapatna seat. As of 11.30 am, Kumaraswamy has received 28,166 votes while the BJP candidate CP Yogeshwara has polled 27,642 votes. Congress candidate Gangadhar S has got 3,901 votes.

The voting in Karnataka passed off peacefully with a turnout of 73.19 per cent, surpassing the 72.36 per cent recorded in 2018. This time, a total of 2,615 candidates contested the polls from the 224 assembly constituencies.