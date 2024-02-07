New Delhi: Indian Railways has launched a new gift for Kashmir, which has boosted the tourism industry in the valley. The railways has introduced a Vistadome train, which has a glass ceiling and offers a 360-degree view of the scenic surroundings. The train runs between Banihal and Baramulla, covering a distance of 135 km.

The Vistadome train is an all-weather train, which can run smoothly in extreme winter or summer. The train passes through snow-capped mountains and green valleys, giving the passengers a glimpse of Switzerland. The train has been in the headlines for its unique features and design.

Vistadome Train: Features, Facilities

The Vistadome train has specially designed coaches, which have double-wide reclining seats that can rotate a full 360 degrees. The passengers can enjoy a panoramic view of their surroundings from the glass dome roof, the huge glass windows, and the observation lounge. The train also has automatic sliding doors, luggage rack, LED screens for entertainment, and a GPS-enabled information system.

The train runs six days a week and is available to all. The fare for the train tickets is Rs 940 and it runs twice a day. The train has a capacity of 40 seats in each coach. The coaches are produced by the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai, estimated to cost around Rs 4 crore. The coaches are equipped with air conditioning to effectively manage the harsh cold of winter and scorching heat of summer in the valley.

The train seats are equipped with trays like airplanes, allowing passengers to enjoy meals. They can also order light meals from the Indian Railways menu during the journey. The train also has a mini pantry and a bio-toilet facility.

The Vistadome train has received a very good response from the tourists and the locals. Many tourists travel by car from Jammu and get down at Banihal so that they can travel from Banihal to Srinagar by the Vistadome train. They say that the train gives them a very good experience and a view of heaven.

Railway employee Prabhat Kumar said, “We have received a very good response. A lot of tourists travel here and especially since there has been snow, we get to see a lot of tourists.” Passenger Hakumat Singh said, “It is a very good train, it is very enjoyable, it feels like heaven, it is a very good step for tourists.” Sunita said, “It feels like heaven, there are many sights to see.”

Tourist Aditi said, “We have come to have this experience, it will be a very good experience, the view is very good, why go to Switzerland, stay here, this is to enjoy.” Satish tourist said, “This is very good, this tourist will be attracted a lot, this coach is very good, the view is like Switzerland.”

Tourist Mohammad Zaheeruddin said, “It is very good that this glass train is there, we will be able to see the open valley. Indian Railways has taken a good step, we can enjoy Switzerland in our country.”

The Vistadome train is a part of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Vocal for Local initiative, which aims to promote local products and services. The train is expected to attract more tourists and promote tourism in the area. The train is also a step towards the development of Jammu and Kashmir.

The work on the rail link connecting the Kashmir Valley to the rest of the country is in the final stages. The day is not far when trains will connect Kashmir to Kanyakumari. The introduction of Vistadome coaches is another step towards the developmental journey of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Northern Railway had successfully completed a trial run of the Vistadome train from Budgam to Baramulla under the supervision of senior railway officials in July last year. The train was formally launched in January this year.