NewsIndia
COMEDK 2022

KCET, COMEDK to be merged into Single Exam from next year; Karnataka government's BIG ANNOUNCEMENT

KCET and COMEDK will be merged from next year, as the admission into UG courses will be based on the student's performance in CET.

 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 02:11 PM IST
  • Karnataka CET will be administered at the national level
  • COMEDK exam will not be conducted for admission to UG courses
  • State Govt has limited the fee in private engineering colleges

Trending Photos

KCET, COMEDK to be merged into Single Exam from next year; Karnataka government's BIG ANNOUNCEMENT

KCET and COMEDK: Comedk entrance exam will not be conducted for admission to undergraduate courses in Karnataka from next year. The state government has taken a significant step by combining entrance exams administered by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) with the state-level entrance exam KCET or Karnataka CET, which will now be administered at the national level.

The decision was made during a meeting between Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan and KUPECA representatives (Karnataka Unaided Private Engineering Colleges Association) on Wednesday. ALSO READ: NEET-UG 2022, CUET exam dates clash; Students demand postponement of medical entrance test

Admission to UG professional courses will be based on students' performance in the common entrance test, and seat sharing will continue as before. The next step will be to work out the details of merging COMEDK and CET, according to Narayan. ALSO READ: Agnipath Recruitment 2022: Registration for Agniveervayu in Indian Air Force begins TODAY at careerindianairforce.cdac.in, get direct link to apply here

The state government has also limited the fee increases in private engineering colleges to 10%, rather than the demand for a 25% increase for the 2022-23 academic year. It was also agreed at the meeting not to collect any other fees other than a 10% increase on the existing fee. The fee increase only applies to students who have been assigned government seats in private engineering colleges.

COMEDK 2022KCETCOMEDKKCET 2022kcet results 2022comedk results 2022kcet resultscomedk resultscomedk result 2022kcet 2022 resultskcet resultcomedk examkcet exam

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why silence over 100 deaths in Assam floods?
DNA Video
DNA: Inspiring story of youth on Agnipath
DNA Video
DNA: Bribery case -- Shocking scam of giving government approval to drugs!
DNA Video
DNA: NCP shocked after Sanjay Raut's statement, seeks clarification from Uddhav
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Indian Politics in the Captivity of 'Families'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 23, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra Crisis -- Will the Thackeray family lose Shiv Sena?
DNA Video
DNA: President Elections -- Understand the basic difference between opposition parties and BJP
DNA Video
DNA: Over 1000 died in Afghanistan earthquake
DNA Video
DNA: Presidential Elections 2022 -- Untold story of Draupadi Murmu