KCET and COMEDK: Comedk entrance exam will not be conducted for admission to undergraduate courses in Karnataka from next year. The state government has taken a significant step by combining entrance exams administered by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) with the state-level entrance exam KCET or Karnataka CET, which will now be administered at the national level.

The decision was made during a meeting between Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan and KUPECA representatives (Karnataka Unaided Private Engineering Colleges Association) on Wednesday. ALSO READ: NEET-UG 2022, CUET exam dates clash; Students demand postponement of medical entrance test

The decision to merge COMED-K Entrance test and Common Entrance Test (CET) by the government will ease the burden on students of writing multiple exams. This step to make one examination for Engineering courses reduces the stress of multiple exam preprations. https://t.co/OXiu6GlxTI pic.twitter.com/NtjjFzN29I — Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N. (@drashwathcn) June 23, 2022

Admission to UG professional courses will be based on students' performance in the common entrance test, and seat sharing will continue as before. The next step will be to work out the details of merging COMEDK and CET, according to Narayan. ALSO READ: Agnipath Recruitment 2022: Registration for Agniveervayu in Indian Air Force begins TODAY at careerindianairforce.cdac.in, get direct link to apply here

The state government has also limited the fee increases in private engineering colleges to 10%, rather than the demand for a 25% increase for the 2022-23 academic year. It was also agreed at the meeting not to collect any other fees other than a 10% increase on the existing fee. The fee increase only applies to students who have been assigned government seats in private engineering colleges.