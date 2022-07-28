KCET Results 2022: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will declare the KCET result 2022 at kea.kar.nic.in. The KCET 2022 result date is July 30. Candidates will be able to download KCET 2022 results in online mode. The login credential required to download KCET exam result 2022 is the registration number. Once the KCET Result is released, it will be made available online on the official website – kea.kar.nic.in. Students would be able to check their KCET 2022 result by using their application number and date of birth to log into the candidate portal.

Earlier, the announcement was by made by the Higher Education Minister on the official social media handles. “#KCET2022 results will be announced on July 30. CBSE, ICSE Candidates from class 12 can upload their marks on the KEA website by July 26,” tweeted the minister.

KCET result 2022: Here is how to download the result

- Candidates can check the following steps to download Karnataka CET results 2022.

- Visit KEA KCET official website - kea.kar.nic.in 2022

- Click on the KCET result 2022 link.

- Enter the registration number.

- Click on “Submit”.

- Karnataka CET result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

- Download the KCET exam result 2022 and take a printout for future reference.

The authorities will declare the KCET 2022 result only in online mode. Candidates have to carefully check the subject-wise scores, total scores and ranks as mentioned in the result of KCET. In case of any discrepancy or non-availability of KCET results, candidates. Note that, candidates can submit their objections within three days from the date of publication of the Karnataka CET result 2022. The authorities will announce the rectified results after corrections.