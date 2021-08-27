Kerala MLA, former minister MK Muneer receives death threat over Facebook post against Taliban

New Delhi: Senior Muslim League MLA and former Kerala minister M K Muneer on Wednesday (August 25, 2021) received an anonymous threat letter over his Facebook post against the brutality by the Taliban in war-hit Afghanistan.

The death threat letter directed the Kerala legislator to pull down the post within 24 hours or else he will meet the same fate as that of Joseph Sir, who is a teacher whose palm was chopped off by PFI activists. According to PTI reports, the letter was posted from the Government Medical College area in Thiruvananthapuram.

However, Muneer said that he would stick to his stand against the Taliban. The letter referred to the Facebook post which Muneer shared on August 17.

Muneer’s Facebook post read, “The Taliban has a regressive political ideology of discrimination, extremist fundamentalism and discrimination that does not respect human rights. All Such extreme anti-human and anti-women politics kept forward in the name of caste, religion, all such ideologies are dangerous and a hindrance to the free life of people. At any level of faith, Taliban is inhumane and needs to be opposed."

ALSO READ | Kabul blasts: Taliban denying ISIS link is like Pakistan's denial on Quetta Shura, says Afghan acting President Amrullah Saleh

A leading news portal quoted M K Muneer as saying, “I received an anonymous letter threatening me. The letter demands that i should withdraw my face post against the Taliban within 24 hrs. Failing to which, they threaten that I would face the same fate of Joseph sir (his hand was chopped off by PFI activists over a question paper issue). ‘You and your family would suffer. You do not have any right to speak about women, if so you can do that at home. We will decide how a woman should live’. This is the basic content of the letter."

The Kerala legislator has filed a complaint with the CM and DGP in the area. "As far as I’m concerned, I strongly stand by my position towards Taliban. I will not withdraw that. If I have to change this stand then it means I am no longer there. It’s better off for me to face the atrocities of these people. Our party had already taken a stand against all extremist organisations like Taliban right from the time of Sayyed Muhammad Ali Sihab Thangal. We have never changed that position. This is also the stand of Muslim League," he added.

Live TV