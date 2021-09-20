KTR files defamation suit against Telangana Congress Chief Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: The war of tweets and words between Telangana Congress president Anumula Revanth Reddy and Telangana cabinet minister and Chief Minister's son K.T. Rama Rao has resulted in the latter filing defamation suit against Revanth Reddy.

According to a note issued by KTR’s office, “We have instituted a civil suit for defamation and for grant of perpetual injunction against Mr. Anumula Revanth Reddy. The suit is a result of various baseless, scurrilous, and manifestly false statements and allegations made against Mr. K.T Rama Rao by Mr. Anumula Revanth Reddy seeking to falsely link Mr. K. T. Rama Rao with the ongoing investigation being conducted by the Enforcement Directorate against allegations of drug and psychotropic substances abuse by certain named accused.”

The suit contends that the false statements made by Anumula Revanth Reddy are slanderous, libelous and constitute defamation and seeks an “appropriate injunction against making such defamatory statements and to take down all such false accusations”.

The bitter war of words started when Rama Rao shared a tweet showing Congress MP Shashi Tharoor appreciating Telangana government for progress in Information Technology during a Parliamentary Party visit to Hyderabad few days back.

An irate Telangana Congress chief came down heavily on Shashi Tharoor calling him a “donkey” while adding “he should be thrown out of Congress party” during an informal chat with media persons, the recording of which was tweeted by KTR.

Revanth Reddy had to apologise to Shashi Tharoor after the audio clip which was tweeted by KTR went viral.

However, Revanth Reddy dragged KTR into ongoing drugs investigation involving Telugu film industry people while tweeting, “He (KTR) is the ‘brand ambassador’ for drug menace in Telangana.”

KTR hit back saying, “I am ready for any test & will travel to AIIMS Delhi if Rahul Gandhi is willing to join,” adding, “Are you ready for a lie detector test on #Note4Vote?”

Subsequently, KTR filed a defamation suit against Reddy expressing confidence that those spreading lies against him would be brought to book.

