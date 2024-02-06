Lakshagriha Case: Victory For Hindu Side After 53 Years; Know All About Ancient Site Linked To Mahabharata Era

In a major verdict that came after a legal battle of 53 years, the Bagpat court in Uttar Pradesh yesterday ruled in favour of the Hindu side in the case related to an ancient mound in Barnava village, Bagpat district. The court, in favour of respondent Krishna Dutt Ji Maharaj, recognized the ancient mound as Lakshagriha (Lakhamandap), dismissing the claims of a Dargah and cemetery by the Muslim side. Following the court's decision, heightened security measures have been implemented at Lakshagriha, and the police have been put on alert mode.

What Is Lakshagriha?

In the Mahabharata period, the Kauravas built a luxurious palace of laakh - a very inflammable substance. According to the Mahabharata, the palace was built by the architect Purochana and was designed to appear as a luxurious and flammable dwelling. The Kauravas invited the Pandavas to stay in this palace while secretly planning to set it on fire, intending to eliminate their rivals. However, the Pandavas, forewarned by Vidura, managed to escape the trap through a tunnel.

Legal Battle And Land Dispute

The legal battle began on March 31, 1970, when Mukim Khan from Barnava village filed a case in the Meerut district court, asserting that the ancient mound in Barnava had a Dargah and cemetery belonging to Sheikh Badruddin. Krishna Dutt Ji Maharaj, residing outside the district, opposed this claim, aspiring to eliminate the cemetery and establish a significant pilgrimage site for Hindus.

The court heard testimonies from both sides and, based on the evidence, Junior Division Civil Judge Shivam Dwivedi declared the ancient mound in Barnava as Lakshagriha, dating back to the Mahabharata period. After examining the evidence, the court found that there is no cemetery, and the 108-acre land, a raised mound, was the site where the Pandavas came during the Mahabharata era. Meanwhile, the counsel of the Muslim side, Shahid Khan, mentioned they would review the verdict and consider filing an appeal.

ASI Records

According to reports, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has discovered remnants confirming the presence of Lakhamandap and other historical sites. The ancient mound near Barnava village has undergone excavation by the Archaeological Survey of India, unearthing ancient artefacts. The Department of Archaeology declared the site a protected monument, and efforts were made to develop the ancient mound for tourism, attracting visitors to explore caves and other features. The site continues to draw tourists from afar, contributing to the cultural heritage of the region.