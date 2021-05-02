LDF to break decades-old tradition in Kerala Assembly Election results, CM Pinarayi Vijayan leads in 93 seats

New Delhi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s popularity is going to be paid off as the Left Democratic Front (LDF) is heading towards a massive win in state assembly election.

The CPM-led alliance has obtained new heights as it manages to defy the decades-old tradition of voters in the state. Earlier, the voters in Kerala alternately chose the LDF and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), but this year this decades-old tradition is going to end as the early trends reveal that LDF is leading in various seats in the state.

As per the latest trends, the LDF is expected to win 85-95 seats, while the opposition party, UDF can get 40-45 seats in the 140-member state assembly.

The left party has many renowned leaders, but among them, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is indisputably the face of the alliance. His popularity is being considered one of the major reasons for the left's massive win in the state.

The state’s leadership was extraordinary in its fight against COVID-19. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala has overcome multiple crises, projecting Vijayan as an efficient administrator. LDF cashed out its victory at Pinarayi Vijayan’s image as a crisis manager.

During his tenure as the Chief Minister of the state, the state faced the massive cyclone Ockhi in 2017, the Nipah outbreak in 2018, the floods in 2018 and 2019, and COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

While he was leading the states and its citizens in fight against all these calamities, Pinarayi Vijayan emerged as a proactive leader. The government's planning and implementation of the decision at hand was effective and transparent.

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, while the whole nation was struggling in the grip of coronavirus, Kerala stood up for the native individuals with its its welfare programmes and service delivery.

The counting of votes for the assembly elections in Kerala began at 8.00 am on Sunday along with Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and the union territory of Puducherry.

