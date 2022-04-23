New Delhi: ​​Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth over Rs 20,000 crore in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday (April 24, 2022). Security arrangements have been strengthened ahead of PM Modi`s visit to Jammu and Kashmir`s Palli. Alert has been sounded along the border to thwart any attempts by the terrorist to create trouble.

The Jammu and Kashmir officials said a multi-tier security setup has been put in place as a part of foolproof security for PM’s rally in Palli village of Samba district, where the prime minister is scheduled to address around 700 Panchayats across the country virtually.

The officials also added that the security arrangements were further tightened across the area after a failed fidayeen (suicide) attack near Sunjwan army installation in Jammu on Friday. Two terrorists and a CISF officer were killed in the security operation yesterday.

This will be PM Modi’s first visit to the union territory, other than his trip to the border posts, since the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019.

PM Modi to address 30,000 Panchayati Raj Institution

The Prime Minister is scheduled to address panchayats across the country on `Panchayati Raj Diwas` tomorrow. Every year, April 24 is celebrated as the National Panchayati Raj Day.

The Prime minister will address a gathering including more than 30,000 Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members of Jammu and Kashmir.

PM to inaugurate multiple projects

According to PMO, Prime Minister will inaugurate the Banihal Qazigund Road Tunnel, built at a cost of over Rs 3100 crore. The 8.45 Km long tunnel would reduce the road distance between Banihal and Qazigund by 16 km, and reduce journey time by around one and a half hour. It is a twin tube tunnel – one for each direction of travel – with the twin tubes being interconnected by a cross passage every 500m, for maintenance and emergency evacuation. The tunnel would help establish an all weather connection between Jammu and Kashmir, and bring the two regions closer.

“Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of three road packages of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, being built at a cost of over Rs. 7500 crore. They are for the construction of 4/6 lane access controlled Delhi-Katra-Amritsar Expressway from: Balsua on NH-44 to Gurha Baildaran, Hiranagar; Gurha Baildaran, Hiranagar to Jakh, Vijaypur; and Jakh, Vijaypur to Kunjwani, Jammu with spur connectivity to Jammu Airport,” PMO said in a release.

PM Modi is also scheduled to lay the foundation stone of Ratle and Kwar Hydroelectric projects. The 850 MW Ratle Hydroelectric Project will be constructed on Chenab river in Kishtwar District at a cost of around Rs 5300 crore. The 540 MW Kwar Hydroelectric Project will also be built on Chenab river in Kishtwar District at a cost of over Rs. 4500 crore. Both the projects will help meet the power requirements of the region.

The release also stated that ibn order to further expand the network of Jan Aushadi Kendras in J&K and to make good quality generic medicines at affordable prices available, 100 Kendras have been made functional and will be dedicated to the nation by the PM Modi.

“Prime Minister will hand over SVAMITVA cards to beneficiaries under the scheme. He will also transfer award money to Panchayats which are winners of awards given across different categories on National panchayati Raj Day for their achievements. Prime Minister will also visit the INTACH photo gallery which depicts the rural heritage of the region, and Nokia Smartpur, a rural entrepreneurship-based model designed to create ideal smart villages in India,” PMO added.

