topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
LIVE UPDATES

Live updates| PM Modi to inaugurate 17th edition of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Indore shortly

PM Modi will inaugurate the 17th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city today.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 10:50 AM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Live updates| PM Modi to inaugurate 17th edition of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Indore shortly
LIVE Blog

LIVE NEWS: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday (January) inaugurate the 17th edition of the  Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city. PM Modi in a tweet on Sunday said, "Looking forward to being in the vibrant city of Indore tomorrow, 9th January to mark Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. This is a great opportunity to deepen the connection with our diaspora, which has distinguished itself globally."  

President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali will be the chief guest and the Republic of Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi will be the special guest of honour.

Meanwhile, Dense fog covered most parts of Northern India and visibility dropped to zero in several cities of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. The IMD predicted cold waves and cold day conditions were likely to continue over northwest India during the next two days.

IMD has issued a red alert for Delhi till Monday as the nation and warned of severe cold conditions in parts of North India, including Delhi

At least 400 people have been arrested after supporters of Brazil's far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro stormed key government buildings in the national capital, said Ibaneis Rocha, the Governor of the country's Federal District.

 

09 January 2023
10:49 AM

Joshimath land sinking: Cracks observed on 603 buildings, 68 families temporarily relocated

According to the Chamoli District Disaster Management Authority, 603 buildings in Joshimath town have developed cracks so far. A total of 68 families have been `temporarily` displaced, officials said...Read More

10:31 AM

PM Modi expresses concern over riot like situation in Brazil

PM Narendra Modi said that he is "deeply concerned" about the news of rioting and vandalism against the State institutions in Brazil's capital Brasilia. Taking to his official Twitter account, Modi said that democratic traditions must be respected by everyone. Read more

10:24 AM

Dense fog delays flights from Delhi airport 

Around 118 domestic departure flight was delayed from Delhi airport due to bad weather and other related issues. Around 32 domestic arrivals have been delayed due to bad weather.
 

10:16 AM

Joshimath declared disaster-prone area

Chamoli DM informed that the Joshimath area has been declared disaster-prone and two teams of Central govt including a team of Jal Shakti ministry are reaching at the site. Construction activities have been banned in Joshimath and nearby areas. Dry ration kits are being distributed to affected people, he said.

 
10:15 AM

PM Modi to inaugurate Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Indore

Live updatesBreaking News LivePM ModiJoshimathWeather UpdateDelhi WeatherBrazilJair Bolsonarojoshimath sinkingKanjhawla Death casePravasi Bharatiya Divas

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?
DNA Video
DNA: When the hottest day ever recorded in Antarctica in 1974
DNA Video
DNA: 'Postmortem' of police's theory in Kanjhawala case
DNA Video
DNA: Who set up a settlement on railway land in Haldwani?