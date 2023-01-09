Live updates| PM Modi to inaugurate 17th edition of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Indore shortly
PM Modi will inaugurate the 17th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city today.
LIVE NEWS: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday (January) inaugurate the 17th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city. PM Modi in a tweet on Sunday said, "Looking forward to being in the vibrant city of Indore tomorrow, 9th January to mark Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. This is a great opportunity to deepen the connection with our diaspora, which has distinguished itself globally."
President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali will be the chief guest and the Republic of Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi will be the special guest of honour.
Meanwhile, Dense fog covered most parts of Northern India and visibility dropped to zero in several cities of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. The IMD predicted cold waves and cold day conditions were likely to continue over northwest India during the next two days.
IMD has issued a red alert for Delhi till Monday as the nation and warned of severe cold conditions in parts of North India, including Delhi
At least 400 people have been arrested after supporters of Brazil's far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro stormed key government buildings in the national capital, said Ibaneis Rocha, the Governor of the country's Federal District.
Joshimath land sinking: Cracks observed on 603 buildings, 68 families temporarily relocated
According to the Chamoli District Disaster Management Authority, 603 buildings in Joshimath town have developed cracks so far. A total of 68 families have been `temporarily` displaced, officials said...Read More
PM Modi expresses concern over riot like situation in Brazil
PM Narendra Modi said that he is "deeply concerned" about the news of rioting and vandalism against the State institutions in Brazil's capital Brasilia. Taking to his official Twitter account, Modi said that democratic traditions must be respected by everyone. Read more
Dense fog delays flights from Delhi airport
Around 118 domestic departure flight was delayed from Delhi airport due to bad weather and other related issues. Around 32 domestic arrivals have been delayed due to bad weather.
Joshimath declared disaster-prone area
Chamoli DM informed that the Joshimath area has been declared disaster-prone and two teams of Central govt including a team of Jal Shakti ministry are reaching at the site. Construction activities have been banned in Joshimath and nearby areas. Dry ration kits are being distributed to affected people, he said.
PM Modi to inaugurate Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Indore
