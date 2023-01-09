Live updates| PM Modi to inaugurate 17th edition of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Indore shortly

LIVE NEWS: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday (January) inaugurate the 17th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city. PM Modi in a tweet on Sunday said, "Looking forward to being in the vibrant city of Indore tomorrow, 9th January to mark Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. This is a great opportunity to deepen the connection with our diaspora, which has distinguished itself globally."

President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali will be the chief guest and the Republic of Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi will be the special guest of honour.

Meanwhile, Dense fog covered most parts of Northern India and visibility dropped to zero in several cities of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. The IMD predicted cold waves and cold day conditions were likely to continue over northwest India during the next two days.

IMD has issued a red alert for Delhi till Monday as the nation and warned of severe cold conditions in parts of North India, including Delhi

At least 400 people have been arrested after supporters of Brazil's far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro stormed key government buildings in the national capital, said Ibaneis Rocha, the Governor of the country's Federal District.