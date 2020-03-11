LIVE: BJP chief JP Nadda to hold press conference, Congress MLAs head to Jaipur

11 March 2020, 12:14 PM
Congress MP Nakul Nath (son of Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath): MLAs who have gone to Karnataka will soon return to the Congress fold. I am very confident the government will survive.
11 March 2020, 11:53 AM
GIA Fact-Finding Report on Delhi riots submitted on Wednesday (March 11) to Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy.
11 March 2020, 11:25 AM
"Hey @PMOIndia, while you were busy destabilising an elected Congress Govt, you may have missed noticing the 35% crash in global oil prices. Could you please pass on the benefit to Indians by slashing #petrol prices to under 60₹ per litre? Will help boost the stalled economy," tweets Rahul Gandhi
Hey @PMOIndia , while you were busy destabilising an elected Congress Govt, you may have missed noticing the 35% crash in global oil prices. Could you please pass on the benefit to Indians by slashing #petrol prices to under 60₹ per litre? Will help boost the stalled economy.
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 11, 2020
11 March 2020, 11:16 AM
The proceedings of Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 12.30 pm today after Opposition parties raised slogans demanding a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Delhi violence.
11 March 2020, 11:12 AM
Amidst the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has moved its MLAs from Bhopal to Delhi and then Haryana's Gurugram. While the Congress is flying its MLAs to Jaipur from Bhopal on Wednesday (March 11) morning. Click here for more details
11 March 2020, 11:07 AM
The resignation of 22 Congress MLAs, believed to be loyalists of Jyotiraditya Scindia, has put Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led in Madhya Pradesh in a serious crisis and it is highly unlikely that the Congress government would not be able to survive this big jolt. The Congress alone does not enjoy a majority in the Madhya Pradesh assembly and has been in power for the last 15 months with the support of the BSP and SP MLAs, taking its tally to 119. Read here to find out how the numbers stack up in Madhya Pradesh Assembly.
11 March 2020, 11:03 AM
Jyotiraditya Scindia is likely to join BJP in presence of party chief JP Nadda today (March 11) at 12:30 pm at BJP HQ in New Delhi.