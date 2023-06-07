topStoriesenglish2618616
Delhi Breaking News LIVE Updates: Manipur’s Kuki Community Holds Protest Outside Amit Shah’s Residence, HM Agrees To Meet

Delhi Breaking News LIVE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow today, scroll down for all the latest updates.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 11:15 AM IST

Delhi Breaking News LIVE Updates: Manipur’s Kuki Community Holds Protest Outside Amit Shah’s Residence, HM Agrees To Meet
Delhi Breaking Live Updates: Manipur's Kuki tribal community is protesting outside the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah today in New Delhi. The demonstrators arrived at Shah's house this morning, according to the Delhi Police, and asked to meet him. Outside the home minister's mansion, the police have tightened security. Few protestors were later permitted to meet Shah. 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow today amid efforts by the AAP to garner support against the Centre's ordinance on control of services in the national capital.

Earlier, Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory Tuesday about the closure of the flyover’s carriageways on Outer Ring Road for 50 days for traffic movements. As per police advisory, it will take 25 days to repair each carriageway while other carriageway will remain open for traffic.

07 June 2023
11:12 AM

Delhi Live Updates: Sarita Vihar Flyover To Be Closed For 50 Days

Starting on Wednesday afternoon, the two carriageways of the Sarita Vihar flyover on Mathura Road will each be closed for repairs for 50 days.

10:54 AM

Delhi Live Updates: Kejriwal To Meet SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow today amid efforts by the AAP to garner support against the Centre’s ordinance on control of services in the national capital.

