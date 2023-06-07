Delhi Breaking News LIVE Updates: Manipur’s Kuki Community Holds Protest Outside Amit Shah’s Residence, HM Agrees To Meet

Delhi Breaking Live Updates: Manipur's Kuki tribal community is protesting outside the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah today in New Delhi. The demonstrators arrived at Shah's house this morning, according to the Delhi Police, and asked to meet him. Outside the home minister's mansion, the police have tightened security. Few protestors were later permitted to meet Shah.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow today amid efforts by the AAP to garner support against the Centre's ordinance on control of services in the national capital.

Earlier, Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory Tuesday about the closure of the flyover’s carriageways on Outer Ring Road for 50 days for traffic movements. As per police advisory, it will take 25 days to repair each carriageway while other carriageway will remain open for traffic.