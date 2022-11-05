Delhi NCR Pollution Live Updates: Schools CLOSED due to pollution in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad- Check latest updates here
Delhi NCR Schools Closed Live: Schools have been closed in Noida and Greater Noida due to an increase in the pollution levels also Delhi primary schools will be closed from today onwards due to rising air pollution levels across the capital.
Delhi NCR Pollution Live: Delhi primary schools to be closed from today onwards due to rising air pollution levels across the capital. The decision was taken by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference on Friday, November 4 along with Punjab Chief Minister. The schools across the national capital region will remain closed until the air quality improves. Along with the schools, all the outdoor activities for all classes above Class 5 will also remain shut.
In the conference, Delhi CM said that they are taking all the steps to control to control the pollution situation. He also gave emphases on mulling whether the odd-even scheme for vehicles should be implemented. However, the date to reopen the schools have not been decided yet. It is expected to be announced as the air quality in Delhi improves.
Delhi Schools closed for primary classes
Delhi Government has decided to close all Delhi Schools for primary classes. All schools have been asked to stop classes for students in KG till Class 5. As per the Delhi CM, the schools would reopen for primary classes once the quality of air improves.
Delhi NCR AQI levels become worse
Delhi NCR AQI levels have constantly been worsening day by day. As per news agency ANI, Air Quality Index presently stands at 529 in Noida (UP) in 'Severe' category, 478 in Gurugram (Haryana) in 'Severe' category & 534 near Dhirpur in 'Severe' category. Delhi's overall AQI currently in 'Severe' category at 431
Schools closed in Delhi
Schools have been closed in Delhi due to the rising levels of pollution. However, Delhi School have been closed only for primary classes, that is, students from KG to Class 5. For students in Classes 5 and above, all sports and outdoor activities have been halted until the air quality improves.
Noida Schools closed till November 8
Noida Schools and Greater Noida schools will remain closed till November 8, 2022 due to the high levels of pollution. As per orders issued by the Gautam Buddha Nagar management, all schools have been asked to switch to online classes for Class 1 to 8.
