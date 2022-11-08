topStoriesenglish
Delhi Schools Closed Live Updates: Schools to reopen from TOMORROW; Air quality remains 'VERY POOR'- Check latest updates here

Schools take several measures to protect children by introducing breathing exercises in classes and mental, emotional wellbeing sessions.

 

Delhi Schools Closed Live Updates: Schools to reopen from TOMORROW; Air quality remains 'VERY POOR'- Check latest updates here
Delhi NCR Pollution Live: Delhi primary schools were closed till 8 Nov set to reopen from tomorrow onwards. The decision was taken by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference on Friday, November 4 along with Punjab Chief Minister. The schools across the national capital region will remain closed until the air quality improves. Along with the schools, all the outdoor activities for all classes above Class 5 will also remain shut.

In the conference, Delhi CM said that they are taking all the steps to control to control the pollution situation. He also gave emphases on mulling whether the odd-even scheme for vehicles should be implemented. However, the date to reopen the schools have not been decided yet. It is expected to be announced as the air quality in Delhi improves.

08 November 2022
22:51 PM

Delhi Schools Closed

Delhi Schools Closed announcement was made by the Chief Minister on Friday, November 4, 2022. Since then, Delhi Schools have been closed.

22:48 PM

Delhi Schools Closed

Delhi Schools will be reopening for primary classes from Wednesday, November 9, 2022 onwards.

