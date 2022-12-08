LIVE | Elections Results 2022 Buzz, Trending Opinions & Reactions: 'It's Garba Time in Gujarat'

Elections Results 2022 Trending Reactions & Opinions: While the ruling BJP looks set to shatter all previous electoral records in Gujarat and Congress inching closer to forming the next government in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh by dislodging the ruling party from power, once again proving the exit poll projections wrong in these two crucial states, Banking on the charisma of PM Modi, who addressed as many as 30 election rallies, the BJP overcame anti-incumbency yet again after being in power for 27 years without losing an election since 1995. It had 99 seats in the outgoing house with a 49.1 percent vote share.

With its expected huge victory in the home state of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the BJP, which focused on a development agenda, was set to equal Left Front's feat of seven consecutive terms in West Bengal. The CPI(M)-led Front ruled the eastern state for 34 years from 1977 to 2011. Though the opposition took on the Modi government over rising inflation, slowing growth and joblessness, the economic troubles apparently did not dent the BJP's popularity in Gujarat which has been a bastion of the party for decades and where Modi was chief minister from 2001 to 2014.

Pulverised by the BJP, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) initially seemed to be locked in a battle to grab the status of the main opposition party in the state with the grand old party having an edge. The Congress and the AAP were leading in 20 and six constituencies respectively.

While the Congress was not expected to replicate its creditable performance of the last Assembly elections in 2017, a good showing by the AAP could have helped its supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal cement his place as a key challenger to Prime Minister Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The AAP is also in power in Punjab. The Congress' campaign, mostly shouldered by local leaders, has leaned on door-to-door canvassing for votes as its leader Rahul Gandhi, who had aggressively campaigned in the 2017 elections, chose to stay away to focus on the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The AAP had carried out a high-decibel campaign to make it a three-way fight for the first time in Gujarat where the Congress and the BJP have been traditional rivals. Emboldened by the victory in the Delhi municipal elections, the AAP had hoped its politics of welfarism will be accepted by the people in Gujarat. Hundreds of BJP workers thronged the party office in the capital Gandhinagar as they danced and distributed sweets outside the state party headquarters.

In Himachal Pradesh, early trends, which indicated a close fight, showed that the Congress was ahead in 40 of the 68 seats followed by the BJP, which was leading in 25 seats and was hoping to buck the anti-incumbency trend witnessed in the hill state for nearly four decades. Independents were ahead in three constituencies. The AAP, which had fielded candidates in 67 seats, was trailing in all seats.

Here are some of those funny tweets, memes and funny reactions being posted by users on Twitter as the counting of votes continues in the two states:-