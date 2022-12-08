LIVE | Elections Results 2022 Buzz, Trending Opinions & Reactions: 'It's Garba Time in Gujarat'
Election Results 2022 BUZZ and Reactions LIVE Updates: Hilarious memes, funny reactions, video and jokes have flooded social media platforms as BJP looks set for a landslide victory in Gujarat, shattering all past records, while Congress appears to have got a clear mandate in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh.
Trending Photos
Elections Results 2022 Trending Reactions & Opinions: While the ruling BJP looks set to shatter all previous electoral records in Gujarat and Congress inching closer to forming the next government in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh by dislodging the ruling party from power, once again proving the exit poll projections wrong in these two crucial states, Banking on the charisma of PM Modi, who addressed as many as 30 election rallies, the BJP overcame anti-incumbency yet again after being in power for 27 years without losing an election since 1995. It had 99 seats in the outgoing house with a 49.1 percent vote share.
With its expected huge victory in the home state of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the BJP, which focused on a development agenda, was set to equal Left Front's feat of seven consecutive terms in West Bengal. The CPI(M)-led Front ruled the eastern state for 34 years from 1977 to 2011. Though the opposition took on the Modi government over rising inflation, slowing growth and joblessness, the economic troubles apparently did not dent the BJP's popularity in Gujarat which has been a bastion of the party for decades and where Modi was chief minister from 2001 to 2014.
Pulverised by the BJP, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) initially seemed to be locked in a battle to grab the status of the main opposition party in the state with the grand old party having an edge. The Congress and the AAP were leading in 20 and six constituencies respectively.
While the Congress was not expected to replicate its creditable performance of the last Assembly elections in 2017, a good showing by the AAP could have helped its supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal cement his place as a key challenger to Prime Minister Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The AAP is also in power in Punjab. The Congress' campaign, mostly shouldered by local leaders, has leaned on door-to-door canvassing for votes as its leader Rahul Gandhi, who had aggressively campaigned in the 2017 elections, chose to stay away to focus on the Bharat Jodo Yatra.
The AAP had carried out a high-decibel campaign to make it a three-way fight for the first time in Gujarat where the Congress and the BJP have been traditional rivals. Emboldened by the victory in the Delhi municipal elections, the AAP had hoped its politics of welfarism will be accepted by the people in Gujarat. Hundreds of BJP workers thronged the party office in the capital Gandhinagar as they danced and distributed sweets outside the state party headquarters.
In Himachal Pradesh, early trends, which indicated a close fight, showed that the Congress was ahead in 40 of the 68 seats followed by the BJP, which was leading in 25 seats and was hoping to buck the anti-incumbency trend witnessed in the hill state for nearly four decades. Independents were ahead in three constituencies. The AAP, which had fielded candidates in 67 seats, was trailing in all seats.
Here are some of those funny tweets, memes and funny reactions being posted by users on Twitter as the counting of votes continues in the two states:-
Modi Hai to Mumkin Hai!
Early trends indicate a landslide victory for #BJP in Gujarat.
Revdi culture may succeed in #Delhi or #Punjab but not in #Gujarat.
Modi Hai to Mumkin Hai.#GujaratElectionResult pic.twitter.com/NS1cjOBXMk
— P C Mohan (@PCMohanMP) December 8, 2022
After AAP's loss in Gujarat Election Result, Kejriwal returning from Gujarat with 'Congress' Who is the Next 'Bigg Boss' of Gujarat
After loss in #GujaratElectionResult #Kejriwal returning from #gujarat with 'Congress' .
Who is Next 'Bigg Boss' of Gujarat.#ResultsOnAajTak#indvsbang pic.twitter.com/T4OpNTwKUa
— Kavita Keshri (@KavitaKeshrii) December 8, 2022
What Gujarat does Today, India does Later -
2022 Gujarat 130+ seats is equal to 2024 India 350+ seats
What Gujarat does Today, India does Later -
2022 Gujarat 130+ seats
is equal to
2024 India 350+ seats#GujaratElectionResult #GujaratElection2022 #ElectionResults pic.twitter.com/Sr9PvavsKs
— Dr. Shah (@ankitatIIMA) December 8, 2022
Rahul Baba after Gujarat Elections!
Rahul Baba after Gujarat Elections!#GujaratElectionResult #BJPvsAAP #Ban_EVM #गुजरात #Congress pic.twitter.com/idRAku6o0m
— Duhan (@duhanofficial_) December 8, 2022
Old video but perfect in today's context. What a coincidence. Superb!!
Old video but perfect in today's context .
What a coincidence. Superb#ConnectGujarat #BeyondJustnews #GujaratElectionResult #GujaratElection2022 #AssemblyElections2022 pic.twitter.com/6jOwrYnPhy
— Ashwin (@ashwinpanchari1) December 8, 2022
Joke of The Day as Gujarat Voters Reject AAP!
Joke of The Day. #GujaratElectionResult pic.twitter.com/17TTyUhtOp
— Arun Yadav (@beingarun28) December 8, 2022
Congress after seeing Gujarat Election Results
Congress after seeing #GujaratElectionResult pic.twitter.com/L5cY5pTzf3
— Tanmay (@BeingTanu) December 8, 2022
This is the best meme for today!!
This is best meme for today #GujaratElectionResultpic.twitter.com/s98Kf8dLyL
— Ritu Raj (@RituRajqsc74) December 8, 2022
Good work Gujaratis!
Good work Gujaratis #GujaratElectionResult pic.twitter.com/puy8uHHWnW
— Vivek (@Vibgyyor) December 8, 2022
Gujarat Election Result Explained
Gujarat Election Result Explained #GujaratElectionResult pic.twitter.com/XxTPygkSMv
— Shweta Pandey (@iPandeyShweta) December 8, 2022
Josh' high as saffron party dominates in Gujarat
#Gujarat
How's the Josh ?????#GujaratElectionResult #GujaratElection2022 pic.twitter.com/L2491Tzeje
— Bhargav Ghervada (@bhargavghervada) December 8, 2022
AAP 'Clean Bowled in Himachal Pradesh and Internet Got No Chill
AAP in Himachal#GujaratElectionResults #HimachalPradeshElections pic.twitter.com/96hrK6nlnM
— ASIF OFFICIAL (@im_asifofficial) December 8, 2022
'It's Garba Time in Gujarat' as BJP Stands Unbeaten in its Own State
Video of BJP workers doing ‘Garba’ in Gandhinagar surfaces online as it’s all saffron for Gujaratis.
#WATCH | Women BJP workers in Gandhinagar celebrate by dancing as the party heads towards a landslide victory in Gujarat
BJP leading on 152 of the 182 seats, as per the official EC trends. pic.twitter.com/XlajLlNlYd
— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2022
More Stories