Himachal Pradesh LIVE updates: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, a former Congress state chief, will become the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. The leader of the opposition in the outgoing Assembly, Mukesh Agnihotri, will be sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister. The ceremony will take place at 1:30 pm on Sunday. Sukhu expressed gratitude to the Congress party and the Gandhi family for giving him this opportunity and stated that he is happy to be the Chief Minister despite coming from an ordinary family.

"I am happy that I am going to be CM despite being from an ordinary family. I am thankful to the Congress party and the Gandhi family for giving me this opportunity. My mother never stopped me from being in politics. I have reached here today because of her blessings," said Sukhu.

Sukhu was selected as the Chief Minister of the state by the party leadership on Saturday (December 10). The newly-elected MLAs had previously given the party leadership the authority to make this decision.

In the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections this year, the Congress party won an absolute majority, securing 40 seats, which is six more than the required number of 34 seats in the 68-member House.