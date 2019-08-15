73rd Independence Day Live: PM Modi alludes to Article 370, tall sacrifices of soldiers, flood victims

PM Modi remembers the flood-hit people across the country, says "As the country wakes up to yet another independence day, there are many affected due to floods." He also commemorated the tall sacrifices made by the Indian freedom fighters

"In just 10 weeks, our government is focusing on every aspect across dimensions. The citizens have given us the mandate to serve them again and we're working on it without a moment's delay. In 10 weeks, we've removed the Article 370 and 35 A, fulfilled Vallabhbhai Patel's dreams, gave justice to our Muslim sister by acting against Triple Talaq," PM Modi says from Red Fort.

PM Modi arrived at Lahore Gate of Red Fort where he was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State (Defence) Shripad Naik and Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra.

Google celebrated the 73rd Indian Independence Day with a doodle on Thursday, August 15. The doodle is an amalgam of little images denoting various aspects of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute at Rajghat earlier this morning. His convoy has now reached the Red Fort.

15 August 2019, 06:58 AM

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will lead the nation in celebrating the 73rd Independence Day at the majestic Red Fort here tomorrow. Prime Minister will unfurl the National Flag and deliver the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the iconic monument. On his arrival at Lahore Gate of Red Fort, PM Modi will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State (Defence) Shripad Naik and Defence Secretary Shri Sanjay Mitra.

The Defence Secretary will introduce the General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, Lt. Gen Asit Mistry to the Prime Minister. The GoC Delhi Area will then conduct the Prime Minister to the Saluting Base where a combined Inter-Services and Police Guards will present general salute to Shri Narendra Modi. Thereafter, the Prime Minister will inspect the Guard of Honour.

The Guard of Honour contingent for the Prime Minister will consist of one officer and 24 men each from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police. The Guard of Honour will be positioned directly in front of the National Flag across the moat below the ramparts.

This year, Air Force being the coordinating Service, the Guard of Honour will be commanded by Wg Cdr Anuj Bharadwaj. Army Contingent in the Prime Minister’s Guard will be commanded by Major Laishram Tony Singh, the Navy contingent by Lt Cdr Prashanth Prabhakar, while Sqn Ldr S B Gowda will lead the Air Force contingent and the Delhi Police contingent by Additional DCP Bikram HM Meena.

After inspecting the Guard of Honour, PM Modi will proceed to the ramparts of the Red Fort where he will be greeted by Singh, Naik, Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh. The GOC Delhi area will conduct the Prime Minister to the dais to unfurl the National Flag.

The Indian Air Force band will play National Anthem when the National Guard presents ‘Rashritya Salute’ while the Prime Minister unfurls the National Flag. All Service personnel in uniform will stand and salute. The Band will be commanded by Junior Warrant Officer Pankaj Babu.

Flying Officer Preetam Sangwan will assist the Prime Minister in unfurling of the National Flag. Two Air Force Officers, Flt Lt Jyoti Yadav and Flt Lt Mansi Geda will be positioned on either side of the saluting dais for Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for ADC duties.

The unfurling of the tri-colour will synchronise with the 21 Gun Salute fired by the valiant gunners of the elite 2233 Field Battery (Ceremonial). The ceremonial battery will be commanded by Lt Col C Sandeep and the Gun Position Officer will be Regiment Havildar Major Kolate Rajesh Sripati.

After unfurling the National Flag, PM Modi will address the nation. After the Prime Minister's address, school children and NCC Cadets will sing the National Anthem.

On this festival of national fervour, 3,500 girl students drawn from 41 government schools in Delhi; 5,000 boy spectators and 700 NCC cadets (Army, Navy and Air Force) of 17 schools, through their willing and committed presence will display ‘strength in unity’ by the formation of words ‘नया भारत’ (Naya Bharat).