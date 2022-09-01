NewsIndia
JAC BOARD RESULTS

JAC Board 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Jharkhand class 11th Result expected TODAY on jacresults.com- Check latest updates here

JAC Board class 11th result is expected to be out today, scroll down for more details.

Sep 01, 2022

JAC Board 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Jharkhand class 11th Result expected TODAY on jacresults.com- Check latest updates here
LIVE Blog

JAC Board 2022 LIVE: The Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC, conducted the JAC 11th Exam Term 1 2022 from May 7, 2022 to May 9, 2022 and the JAC 11th Exam Term 2 was scheduled from June 16, 2022 to July 11, 2022. Candidates who appeared for both the terms can expect their results today in the evening. Candidates who appeared for the JAC 11th Exam 2022 Term 1 and Term 2, please note that the results can be expected today as per reports. There is no official confirmation but candidates are expected to keep checking the official websites, jaresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Meanwhile, the pass percentage in the JAC Class 9 exam touched 92.27 per cent, the result was announced on August 26. The girl students have outperformed their male counterpart, while the pass percentage of female students was 92.38 per cent, male was 92.14 per cent. A total of 4.8 lakh (4,80,102) candidates appeared in the Class 9 exam held in June.

01 September 2022
12:57 PM

JAC Class 11th Result Date- Results will be released by noon

Jharkhand Class 11th Result (JAC Class 11th Result 2022) expected to be released by 2:30 pm today. Although it has not been officially confirmed.

12:52 PM

JAC Class 11th Result 2022- Exam Dates

The JAC 11th Board Term 1 exam was conducted from 7th May 2022 to 9th May 2022, while the JAC 11th Board Term 2 exam was held from 16th June, 2022 to 11th July, 2022.

