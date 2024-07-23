Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-425 lottery result today 23.07.2024 wednesday lucky draw result to be OUT At 3 PM- 1 crore first prize check full winners list
KERALA LOTTERY TUESDAY RESULT TODAY 23-07-2024 Live: The Sthree Sakthi lottery is one of seven weekly draws. Held every Tuesday at 3 PM, it is identified by the code "SS" plus the draw number. The first prize winner will receive 75 lakh rupees. Check here for all results. Scroll down for the complete winners list of Kerala's 'Sthree Sakthi SS-425' draw.
Kerala Lottery Results Tuesday 23-07-2024 LIVE: The lottery department announces the Kerala "STHREE SAKTHI SS-425" Lucky Draw Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, July 23, 2024, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for "STHREE SAKTHI SS-425" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the Sthree Sakthi SS-425 outcomes from July 23, 2024, right here. The first-place winner received Rs. 75 Lakhs. Stay updated on this website to avoid missing the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-425 Results live today.
Kerala Lottery Result 23-07-2024 July: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR STHREE SAKTHI SS-425 Draw
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS:
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE:
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 23-07-2024 Jul: STHREE SAKTHI SS-425 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 200
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)
Kerala State Lottery Result Live Updates: Here's How You Can Access Sthree Sakthi SS-425 Tuesday Lucky Draw
Step 1: Visit the Kerala Lottery website.
Step 2: Choose the ‘Lottery Result’ option.
Step 3: Once you do that, a new page will appear, and you should select ‘View.’
Step 4: Finally, click on the ‘Download’ button located at the top right corner of the page to access the PDF file.
Kerala Lottery Result 23-07-2024 Live: Sthree Sakthi SS-425 Tuesday Lucky Draw Result Time
Kerala Lottery Result Today for Sthree Sakthi SS-425 is going to draw today. The lottery result will be out after 2.55 pm when the Kerala Lottery Today Live starts. Lottery live results for Sthree Sakthi SS-425 will start at 2.55 pm and official result will be published at 3 pm today.