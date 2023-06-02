Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: NIRMAL NR-331 FRIDAY 3 PM Lucky Draw OUT Soon- Check Winners
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 02-06-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "NIRMAL". Each Friday at 3 PM, the "NIRMAL" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "NIRMAL" lottery code is "NR" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "NIRMAL" lotto was priced at just Rs. 40.
- The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change.
- Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase.
- The first-place winner of NIRMAL NR-331 received Rs. 70 Lakhs today.
Kerala Lottery Results Friday (Live Update) Today: The lottery department announces the "NIRMAL NR-331" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, June 2, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "NIRMAL NR-331" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 70 Lakhs.
Check Kerala Lottery Result NIRMAL NR-331, 02 June 2023 Live Updates
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-331 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR-331 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
Kerala Lottery Results: How To check
Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the official result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com or keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully
Kerala Lottery Result Today: NIRMAL NR-331 Prize Details
Nirmal lottery ticket has 8 prizes including consolation prize. The first prize winner got 70 lakhs rupees and the second and third prizes are 10 lakhs and 1 lakh (1 prize in each series) respectively. A total of 263545 prizes were given to the winners. The 10% of the first to third prizes will be deducted and the amount will be given to the agents (who sells the winning tickets) by the lottery agency. In the case of 4th to 8th and the consolation prizes, 10% of the prize amount (agent's commission) will be given from the fund allotted by the government.
Kerala Lottery Result Today Live
The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.