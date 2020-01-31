Budget Session LIVE: India's forex reserve above historic level of 450 billion dollar, says President Kovind

31 January 2020, 12:16 PM Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu also addresses the joint session of Parliament and congratulates the members on the New Year and 71st Republic Day.

31 January 2020, 12:10 PM President Kovind concludes his address to joint session of Parliament.

31 January 2020, 12:09 PM Our government is committed to the middle class living in small towns. Free tax slab up to Rs 5 lakh help this category a lot: President Kovind

31 January 2020, 12:08 PM The Govt is also development waterways of India. For the first time in India's history, in December 2019, a cargo reached Assam's Pandu through waterways via the National Waterway-II: President

31 January 2020, 12:05 PM Despite the challenges coming from all over the world, the foundation of India's economy is strong. Our forex reserve are above historic level of 450 billion dollar: President

31 January 2020, 12:03 PM So far, metro services have been started in 18 cities of the country. So far 670 km metro lines have been commissioned and work is going on 930 km metro lines: President

31 January 2020, 12:02 PM President lists initiatives of the ruling government: Today more than 121 crore people in the country have an Aadhaar card and about 60 crore people have Rupay cards.

A record 2 lakh crore rupees have been transacted through UPI in December 2019.

Recently, the government has also released a new version of BHIM app.

Through DBT, over 9 lakh crore rupees were directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries in the last 5 years.

More than one lakh 70 thousand crores rupees have been saved by the government due to leakage stops: President

So far, over 1.25 lakh gram panchayats have been connected with high speed broadband connectivity under Bharatnet scheme.

Till 2014, there were 60,000 common service centers in rural areas of the country. Today, their number has increased to more than 3 lakh 65 thousand.

31 January 2020, 11:57 AM The third edition of the Khelo India School Games was recently conducted successfully. It saw 80 new national records being made, with 56 coming from girls, a commendable job: President Kovind

31 January 2020, 11:56 AM To fasten justice in these cases, 1,000 fast-track special courts will be opened up in India: President Kovind

31 January 2020, 11:56 AM Working towards the security of women in India, over 600 One-Stop Centres have been opened in India. A national database has also been created to identify the people that crime against women: President

31 January 2020, 11:56 AM To make women equal to men, admission of the girl child has been approved in Sainik Schools as well. Women are being hired in the military as well: President Kovind

31 January 2020, 11:55 AM To empower women, the govt started the self-help groups. Over 6.60 crore women have joined these groups so far. These women have been provided with loans at very low-interest rates: President Kovind

31 January 2020, 11:50 AM Ayushman Bharat has had a telling effect on the health sector. About 75 lakh poor people have availed to its benefits so far. More than 27,000 Health and Wellness Centres have also been built: President Kovind

31 January 2020, 11:49 AM The Govt is working swiftly for both preventive and curative healthcare. Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Jal Jeevan Mission, Poshan Abhiyan, Ayushman Bharat, and Fit India Movement are having positive effects on the health of Indians: President Kovind

31 January 2020, 11:49 AM A person of any creed can complete the procedures and become a citizen of India. The government has made several provisions for granting citizenship to refugees in any region and especially in the northeast: President

31 January 2020, 11:48 AM While condemning the atrocities on minorities in Pakistan, I also urge the world community to take cognizance of this and take necessary steps in this direction. My government makes it clear again that the procedures, which were there earlier for people of all religions of the world, who believe in India and are keen to take citizenship of India, remain same today: President

31 January 2020, 11:46 AM All of us have been witness that the persecution of minorities in Pakistan has increased over time. We all saw what happened in Nankana Sahib recently: President Kovind

31 January 2020, 11:46 AM The Govt is working swiftly for both preventive and curative healthcare. Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Jal Jeevan Mission, Poshan Abhiyan, Ayushman Bharat, and Fit India Movement are having positive effects on the health of Indians: President Kovind

31 January 2020, 11:45 AM 1.65 crore farmers and 1.25 lakh traders have already signed up and are trading. Trade worth Rs 90,000 crore has already taken place on this platform: President Kovind

31 January 2020, 11:45 AM Under the PM Fasal Bima Yojana, farmers all over the country are getting their crops insured at very basic rates. Under this, farmers have been paid Rs 57,000 crore as claims. e-NAM is also showing its effects: President

31 January 2020, 11:45 AM The Govt is working dedicatedly to give farmers at least 1.5 times the cost of production to the farmers of India. The constant hike in MSP of Rabi and Kharif crops is a step taken in this direction: President Kovind

31 January 2020, 11:45 AM The Govt had started the special initiative - Indian Sign Language Dictionary. A special dictionary containing 6000 words has been designed under the initiative: President Kovind

31 January 2020, 11:45 AM My Govt also stands in solidarity with specially-abled persons. It has made 1000 Bhawan and over 700 railways stations accessible to these people. In the last 5 years, equipments worth Rs 9000 crore have been provided to them across India in thousands of camps: President

31 January 2020, 11:43 AM Also Read: Removal of Article 370, 35A paved a way for development of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, says President

31 January 2020, 11:40 AM The government's initiatives ensured 2 lakh people did their Haj, a record number. India is the first country in which the entire Haj process has been digitalized and is done online: President Kovind

31 January 2020, 11:39 AM Similarly, the Bru-Reang agreement not only solved a long-standing problem but will also help the concerned people and will help in their settlement: President Kovind

31 January 2020, 11:39 AM The Govt recently signed the Bodo Agreement, ending the crisis that saw 4,000 people lose their lives. The Govt will also spend Rs 1,500 crore to develop the areas in the Bodo regions: President Kovind

31 January 2020, 11:39 AM A lot of work was done and a lot of districts have now reached the average level, at par with the other districts in their respective states: Kovind

31 January 2020, 11:39 AM 112 districts in the country that lack development have been given priority and special care is being taken to ensure the people in these regions avail to all benefits: Kovind

31 January 2020, 11:37 AM To ensure clean water reaches every Indian, the Govt has started the Jal Jeevan Mission. The Central Govt, the State Govt, local bodies and NGOs are turning this into a movement together: Kovind

31 January 2020, 11:37 AM There are about 15 crore houses in rural India that lack water supply from pipes. It makes the life of our women really difficult. Polluted water has an ill-effect on the health of the family: Kovind

31 January 2020, 11:36 AM The work and initiatives taken by the Govt have increased the aspirations of the people as well as the responsibilities of the Govt. The people had longed to visit the Kartarpur for a long time. My Govt developed it in record time to open it up for the pilgrims: Kovind

31 January 2020, 11:26 AM 50 crore people have been given free treatment worth up to Rs. 5 lakh under Ayushman NHA, 24 crore people have been benefitted from insurance schemes, 2.5 crore people have been given free electricity connections: President

31 January 2020, 11:25 AM 8 crore people were given free gas connections, 2 crore people were given houses, 38 crore people have been helped with bank accounts: President

31 January 2020, 11:25 AM On the Tourism Index, India has risen from 52nd to the 34th rank. This rise is also an announcement to the entire world how India has changed its foundation in the last few years and shows the enthusiasm in the people for the development of New India: Kovind

31 January 2020, 11:24 AM On the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business ranking, India has jumped 79 ranks to stand at 63rd. On the index of resolving insolvency, India has jumped from 108th to 52nd: President Kovind

31 January 2020, 11:24 AM Work done by this Govt on the ground level in the last 5 years has helped India's ranking on several International ranking indexes: President Kovind

31 January 2020, 11:22 AM Due to the efforts of the government, the capitals of Sikkim, Mizoram, Manipur and Nagaland will be connected to the rail network by the year 2022: President Kovind

31 January 2020, 11:22 AM By giving Aspirational District status to 112 districts of the country, the government is paying special attention to each scheme related to the development of the poor: President Kovind

31 January 2020, 11:21 AM Even today there are about 15 crore houses in rural areas of the country, where there is no supply of water from pipes. In the villages of the country, sufficient drinking water reaches every household, for this my government has started the Water Life Mission: President Kovind

31 January 2020, 11:20 AM My Govt believes that transparent debate and exchange of views strengthen democracy further. Violence and other such acts in the name of protests weaken the country. The people of India have given my Govt this mandate for the formation of New India: President Kovind

31 January 2020, 11:20 AM I am happy that in the last 7 months, Parliament has set new records of working. In the first session of the Lok Sabha, the performance of the House set a new record in the last seven decades: President

31 January 2020, 11:19 AM In Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the work of establishing connectivity, irrigation, hospitals, tourism related schemes and institutions of higher education like IIT, IIM, AIIMS is also going speedily: President Kovind

31 January 2020, 11:19 AM Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, around 3,500 houses were built in Jammu and Kashmir as of March 2018, more than 24,000 houses have been completed in less than two years: President Kovind

31 January 2020, 11:19 AM The removal of Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution by two-thirds majority by both the Houses of Parliament is not only historical but it has also paved the way for similar development of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh: President Kovind

31 January 2020, 11:18 AM Our constitution also expects from this Parliament and every member present in this House to fulfill the hopes and aspirations of the countrymen and make necessary laws for them, keeping the national interest paramount: President Kovind

31 January 2020, 11:18 AM The Constitution of India is our guide in fulfilling all our dreams. Just a few days ago on November 26th, 70 years of the Constitution was completed. On that day, 12 crore citizens of the country publicly read the Preamble and pledged their commitment to the Constitution: President

31 January 2020, 11:15 AM I congratulate every MP of this House for delivering on the Constitutional demand: President Kovind

31 January 2020, 11:14 AM The work delivered in the previous session of the Lok Sabha is a record in seven decades. The Triple Talaq Law provided empowerment to Muslim Women, the Chit Fund Amendment Law and more other such laws were passed in this session: President Kovind