Live Updates | Maharashtra, Jharkhand Assembly Elections: New Political Dynamics In Focus

Assembly Elections Live Updates: Maharashtra and Jharkhand are preparing for their Assembly elections scheduled for November 2024. The Election Commission of India has set Maharashtra’s election for a single phase on November 20, while Jharkhand’s will occur in two phases on November 13 and November 20. Monday is the last day for Maharashtra candidates to withdraw nominations, with the vote counting for both states planned for November 23.

In Maharashtra’s 288-seat Assembly, recent years have brought significant political changes. Eknath Shinde rose to the chief minister’s position after splitting from Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena and forming an alliance with the BJP. Initially, the BJP won 122 seats in the 2014 elections, but the landscape changed, eventually leading to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which held power until Shinde assumed office in 2022.

The BJP is contesting the elections as part of the Mahayuti alliance which also comprises Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprising the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP) of Sharad Pawar and Congress is fighting the polls against the Mahayuti.