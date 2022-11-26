LIVE UPDATES | JEE Main 2023: NTA JEE Main exam, registration date to be likely on 27th Nov at jeemain.nta.nic.in - Check latest updates here
JEE Main 2023 exam, registration date is likely to be released on 27 Nov. Twitter is flooded with #jeemaininapril protest demands for JEE Main exams from students.
Trending Photos
JEE Main 2023 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA), the administering body of the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) is yet to announce an update on the JEE Main dates for the 2023 exams. JEE Main dates for the previous year were released on March 1; those for JEE Main 2021 were released in December. JEE Main 2023 exam, registration date is likely to be released on 27 Nov, however official date is yet to be released. Candidates for undergraduate engineering will be able to submit their applications online at jeemain.nta.nic.in as soon as NTA releases the JEE Main 2023 dates and launches the registration portal. The pre-pandemic academic cycle is anticipated to continue this year after having four JEE Main tries in 2021 and changed exam dates the following year. As per the guidelines, the applicants' highest marks from either of the two sessions will be taken into account when calculating ranks. The number of applicants is predicted to be around the same this year.
ALSO READ: JEE Main 2023: #jeemainsinapril trends on Twitter, students demand NTA to hold exam in April
Twitter is flooded with #jeemaininapril protest demands for JEE Main exams from students. The Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-checking department confirmed on November 17 that the JEE Main 2023 application notice making the rounds on social media is a hoax. Candidates must have passed their Class 12th Board Exam in the years 2021 and 2022 in order to sit for the JEE Main 2023 Exam. Every student taking the Class 12th Board Exams in 2023 is also qualified to take the JEE Mains exam. Visit the NTA's official website for further information.
Stay tuned to Zee News for all the Latest and Live updates on JEE Main 2023 exam dates
JEE Mains 2023: Students appeared last year
According to the NTA JEE Main notice, a total of 8,72,970 candidates showed up for the JEE Main session 1 exam, while 5,40,242 candidates showed up for the second session. The JEE Main test date for 2023 is anticipated to be released soon by the NTA via jeemain.nta.nic.in. This page will also be updated with information regarding the JEE Main 2023 exam date.
JEE Main 2022: Students demand NTA to release date of exam
Dates for the JEE Main 2023 exam have not yet been released by the NTA at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Many students who are preparing for the entrance exam ask that the authorities announce the dates as soon as possible, while many others demand that the engineering exam be delayed until April.
JEE Mains 2023: Total Marks in JEE Main paper
The JEE Main 2023 paper 1 contains 90 marks, Maths- 30, Physics- 30, Chemistry- 30. The BArch (Paper 2A) carries 82 marks and BPlanning (Paper 2B) consist of 105 marks.
JEE Mains 2023: Here's top 5 IIT's as per NIRF Ranking
IIT Madras
IIT Delhi
IIT Bombay
IIT Kanpur
IIT Kharagpur
JEE Mains 2023: Reservation category
General - EWS category: 10% seats reserved
OBC-NCL: 27% seats
Scheduled Caste (SC): 15%
Scheduled Tribe (ST): 7.5%
Persons with Disability (PwD): 5%
JEE Mains 2023: Eligibility
Students who took the Class 12th Board Exams in 2021 or 2022 and registered for the JEE Main 2023 Exam are eligible to register. Students who have board exams planned for 2023 are also eligible to take the JEE Main 2023 exam.
JEE Main 2023: JEE Main registration
Dates for the JEE Main 2023 Exam and other information will be released soon. JEE Aspirants will be able to register on the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main, official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Mains 2023: First attempt to be held in January
The dates for the JEE Main 2023 exam will shortly be released by NTA. According to sources, the JEE Main 2023 first attempt is scheduled for January 2023. NTA will shortly make additional announcements on its official websites, jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.
More Stories