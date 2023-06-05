LIVE Updates | State Lottery Sambad Result Today: Nagaland DEAR DWARKA MONDAY 1 PM Lucky Draw OUT Soon - Check Winners
Nagaland And Mizoram State Lottery Result Monday 05-06-2023: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR DWARKA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR DESERT EVENING 6 PM, DEAR FINCH NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Monday, June 05, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. At the same time, Mizoram State Lottery is conducted four times a day at various times, including the morning draw at 9:55 a.m., the second drawing at 11:55 a.m., the third drawing at 4.00 p.m, and the last evening draw at 8 p.m.
- The latest Nagaland and Mizoram State Lottery results are shared here on daily basis.
- Get the Latest Nagaland and Mizoram state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English.
- In India, 13 States have a lottery that is legal.
Nagaland And Mizoram Sambad State Lottery Today Result (05-06-2023) Monday: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR DWARKA MORNING", "DEAR DESERT EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and "DEAR FINCH NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. On the other hand, one of the most well-liked lotteries in this country is the Mizoram State Lottery, which is run by Mizoram. A lot of people enjoy this lottery for a variety of reasons, but particularly for the substantial prize money and high cost of entry. Even the lowest of the poor can purchase a lottery ticket because it costs only Rs. 6 per ticket and offers a first prize of Rs. 25 lakh. Numerous additional lottery tickets are purchased for this price.There are 4 types of lotteries, whose names are: Teesta Mor (9.55 a.m), Love Morning (11.55 a.m), Prospect Day (4.00 p.m) and Hawk Evening (8 p.m). This lottery result has been played for the whole week i.e. from Monday to Sunday four times a day under different names, which you can see in the serial number. In India, 13 states have a lottery that is legal. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.
Check Nagaland Lottery Result Today (05 June 2023) Live Updates
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Timings
Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.
Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sunday Result June 05-06-2023
Nagaland DEAR DWARKA MORNING 1 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED
Nagaland DEAR DESERT EVENING 6 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED
Nagaland DEAR FINCH NIGHT 8 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED
Check Mizoram Lottery Result Today (05 June 2023) Live Updates
Mizoram State Lottery Result Timings
Lottery Sambad draw comes 4 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 9.55 a.m, 11.55 a.m, 4 p.m and 8 p.m
Mizoram Lottery Result: Prize Details
- 1st Prize: Rs 25 lAKHS
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 500
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
Mizoram State Lottery Monday Result June 05-06-2023
Mizoram TEESTA MOR Lottery 9.55 AM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No 79A 05353
Mizoram LOVE MORNING Lottery 11.55 AM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No 99E 45190
Mizoram PROSPECT DAY Lottery 4 PM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No 74H 15682
Mizoram HAWK EVENING Lottery 8 PM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No 95D 66477
Nagaland And Mizoram State Lottery Past Winners
Mizoram Lottery Result: How To Check/Download
If you are a Mizoram Lottery buyer then please follow the below steps to check the lottery result
Step 1. Visit the official website @www.mizoramstatelottery.in or Zee News English
step 2. Go to the Today Results/Homepage Section.
step 3. Now click on the button for 9:55 AM and 11:55 AM / 4:00 PM / 8:00 PM evening according to your ticket.
step 4. Click on the image for a while and download it.
Mizoram State Lottery Result Today
You can also check the Mizoram Lottery results here at 9:55 AM, the Mizoram Lottery at 11:55 AM, the Mizoram Lottery Sambad at 4 PM, and the Mizoram Lottery at 8 PM on Zee News English. However, you can also view state-specific lottery outcomes in addition to the Mizoram lottery's previous results.
Nagaland Lottery Result 05.06.2023: How To Download
The ticket buyers are requested to follow the below steps to check the Nagaland lottery result today. These steps will help you to find the correct result on time.
Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at Nagalandlotteries.com
Step 2: Click the Today Lottery Result Option.
Step 3: Find “Nagaland Lottery Result "05.06.2023"
Step 4: Click the Today Nagaland State Lottery Result View link.
Step 5: Match your lottery number
DEAR TOUCAN SUNDAY 8 PM Winners
1st Prize ₹1 Crore/-
Ticket No: 76L 52759
(Including Super Prize Amt)
Sold by : SELLER – SOURAV LOTTERY – WB
Consolation Prize 1000/-
Ticket No: 52759
2nd Prize ₹9000/-
Ticket No: 05383 10855 12823 19243 24749
27656 45125 66018 78505 99536
3rd Prize ₹450/-
Ticket No: 0595 0624 2012 2863 3159
3444 4045 5288 6032 7285
4th Prize ₹250/-
Ticket No: 0434 1604 3529 3593 3928
4708 5017 5371 6004 6174
5th Prize ₹120/-
Ticket No: 0030 0129 0171 0235 0272 0529 0567 0611 1063 1103
1157 1221 1244 1292 1347 1462 1610 1635 1968 2007
2053 2059 2079 2104 2128 2175 2255 2379 2395 2600
2610 2617 2624 2708 2908 2981 3637 3803 3898 4234
4352 4492 4562 4611 4620 5025 5035 5174 5340 5348
5363 5582 5715 5826 5994 6068 6081 6265 6492 6664
6878 6893 6930 7046 7048 7152 7278 7281 7300 7309
7343 7449 7480 7519 7837 7840 7841 7847 7944 8034
8323 8488 8522 8555 8604 8616 8918 8930 8962 9094
9101 9260 9287 9290 9513 9688 9735 9845 9921 9974
DEAR SEA SUNDAY 6 PM Winners
1st Prize ₹1 Crore/-
Ticket No: 96L 35440
(Including Super Prize Amt)
Sold by : SELLER – SOUVAGYA LOTTERY – WB
Consolation Prize ` 1000/-
Ticket No: 35440
2nd Prize ₹9000/-
Ticket No: 29031 42571 59748 75511 80008
94631 94906 96721 98795 99378
3rd Prize ₹450/-
Ticket No: 1561 1754 2587 3352 4301
5015 6015 6171 7682 9178
4th Prize ₹250/-
Ticket No: 2824 4218 4314 4697 4766
6181 7311 7398 7476 9509
5th Prize ₹120/-
Ticket No: 0173 0352 0416 0458 0661 0760 0926 0981 0997 1106
1126 1178 1181 1532 1551 1687 1714 1727 2070 2089
2247 2481 2621 2650 2732 2868 3181 3202 3297 3393
3467 3533 3537 3570 3575 3649 3679 3697 3969 3997
4128 4195 4207 4271 4372 4459 4540 4742 4803 4998
5004 5128 5292 5405 5412 5588 5781 5878 5938 6052
6347 6404 6458 6734 6783 6902 7056 7175 7203 7243
7295 7299 7426 7427 7453 7460 7502 7536 7780 7859
8129 8400 8573 8608 8615 8657 8759 8807 9092 9105
9161 9224 9290 9394 9588 9632 9854 9874 9941 9986
Nagaland DEAR YAMUNA SUNDAY 1 PM Winners
1st Prize ₹1 Crore/-
Ticket No: 99A 49867
(Including Super Prize Amt)
Sold by : SELLER – LOKESH LOTTERY AGENCY – PB
Consolation Prize 1000/-
Ticket No: 49867
2nd Prize ₹9000/-
Ticket No: 17228 23711 35109 63232 69918
71349 72952 78186 81465 95425
3rd Prize ₹450/-
Ticket No: 0219 0957 1233 2292 3431
4529 6607 6927 8491 9043
4th Prize ₹250/-
Ticket No: 0003 0368 1398 1676 1894
2677 3000 3971 9362 9888
5th Prize ₹120/-
Ticket No: 0259 0419 0625 0688 0728 0772 0930 0968 1192 1252
1266 1276 1386 1622 1623 1690 1727 1738 1936 2076
2187 2391 2407 2417 2456 2475 2543 2550 2617 2712
2797 2999 3037 3304 3380 3490 3584 3704 3779 3791
3841 3852 4055 4204 4320 4622 4925 4996 5068 5200
5236 5580 5613 5651 5740 5809 5814 5913 5978 6172
6179 6186 6314 6394 6570 6576 6698 6741 6899 6913
6949 6993 7049 7158 7201 7306 7323 7324 7408 7486
7633 7740 8014 8048 8152 8273 8462 8537 8538 8767
8874 8907 8934 8961 9259 9478 9515 9792 9876 9926
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 05.06.2023
3 results are released by the Nagaland State Lottery each day. The first is the Nagaland State Lottery, which is held at 1 o'clock, and whose results are posted on the page at about 1:12 o'clock. Many people follow the Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result on June 05, 2023 at 1pm, 6pm, and 8pm. Due to the combination of the lottery sambad morning, sikkim state lottery result at 1pm, and dhankesari lottery sambad result at 1pm, many people come to the lottery sambad result at 1pm. Your search stops here because this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website.