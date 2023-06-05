LIVE Updates | State Lottery Sambad Result Today: Nagaland DEAR DWARKA MONDAY 1 PM Lucky Draw OUT Soon - Check Winners

Nagaland And Mizoram Sambad State Lottery Today Result (05-06-2023) Monday: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR DWARKA MORNING", "DEAR DESERT EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and "DEAR FINCH NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. On the other hand, one of the most well-liked lotteries in this country is the Mizoram State Lottery, which is run by Mizoram. A lot of people enjoy this lottery for a variety of reasons, but particularly for the substantial prize money and high cost of entry. Even the lowest of the poor can purchase a lottery ticket because it costs only Rs. 6 per ticket and offers a first prize of Rs. 25 lakh. Numerous additional lottery tickets are purchased for this price.There are 4 types of lotteries, whose names are: Teesta Mor (9.55 a.m), Love Morning (11.55 a.m), Prospect Day (4.00 p.m) and Hawk Evening (8 p.m). This lottery result has been played for the whole week i.e. from Monday to Sunday four times a day under different names, which you can see in the serial number. In India, 13 states have a lottery that is legal. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

Check Nagaland Lottery Result Today (05 June 2023) Live Updates

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.

Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sunday Result June 05-06-2023

Nagaland DEAR DWARKA MORNING 1 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Nagaland DEAR DESERT EVENING 6 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Nagaland DEAR FINCH NIGHT 8 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Check Mizoram Lottery Result Today (05 June 2023) Live Updates

Mizoram State Lottery Result Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 4 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 9.55 a.m, 11.55 a.m, 4 p.m and 8 p.m

Mizoram Lottery Result: Prize Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 25 lAKHS

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 500

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Mizoram State Lottery Monday Result June 05-06-2023

Mizoram TEESTA MOR Lottery 9.55 AM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No 79A 05353

Mizoram LOVE MORNING Lottery 11.55 AM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No 99E 45190

Mizoram PROSPECT DAY Lottery 4 PM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No 74H 15682

Mizoram HAWK EVENING Lottery 8 PM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No 95D 66477

