LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Result 09-07-2023 TODAY: DEAR YAMUNA, SEA, TOUCAN 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Sunday Lucky Draw OUT Shortly- 1 Crore First Prize
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Sunday 09-07-2023 Live: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR SEA EVENING 6 PM, DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Sunday, July 09, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. Scroll down to check winners list.
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 09-07-2023 Sunday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 countries have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR YAMUNA MORNING", "Dear Sea Evening" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and "DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.
Check Nagaland Lottery Result Sunday (09 July 2023) Live Updates
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Timings
Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.
Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sunday Result July 09-07-2023
Nagaland DEAR YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM Result: To Be Announced
Nagaland DEAR SEA EVENING 6 PM Result: To Be Announced
Nagaland DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT 8 PM Result: To Be Announced
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Live Updates: Steps To Download Lucky Draw Result
Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or www.nagalandlotteries.com or www.lotterysambad.com
Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.
Step 3: Find Dear Yamuna and Draw Date: 09.07.2023
Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.
Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat.
Nagaland State Lottery Result Sunday Live Updates: Result Timings For 09-07-2023
Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website.