Odisha Assembly Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Rise Of BJP or BJD To Continue Dominance?

Odisha Assembly Election Results Live Updates: Odisha has been one of those states where the Bharatiya Janata Party has been trying to increase not only its vote share but also the number of winning seats - both in the Lok Sabha and in the state assembly. However, a formidable Biju Janata Dal led by Naveen Patnaik did not cede any space in the last three assembly elections for any party. This time, the BJP and the BJD were engaged in a fierce war of words during the political campaign. Patnaik's close aide and former IAS officer VK Pandian also became a talking point as he faced allegations of trying to capture power using the Chief Minister's name and face.

The BJP and the BJD went to the polls solo after an alliance talk that did not materialize due to some differences over seat sharing. In the 2019 Odisha assembly elections, the BJD had swept the polls by winning 112 seats out of 147 in the state. Patnaik was sworn in as chief minister for a fifth consecutive time since 2000. The BJP won 23 and the Congress managed to win nine seats in 2019.

If the Odisha exit polls 2024 are to be believed, BJD and BJP are expected to win 62-80 seats in the 147-member legislative assembly in Odisha. The Congress is expected to win 5 to 8 seats. The counting of votes on June 4 will reveal a clear picture of the tightly contested elections.