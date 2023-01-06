Weather conditions LIVE updates: The cold wave in Uttar Pradesh is turning deadlier by the day, with 25 people dying in Kanpur on Thursday due to heart attacks and brain strokes. Seventeen of these deaths occurred before the individuals could receive medical aid. According to doctors, the sudden increase in blood pressure in the cold and blood clotting is causing heart attacks and brain strokes.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the cold wave will continue to engulf most parts of the country, with the mercury expected to dip in Central India and East India over the next 24 hours. Scattered rainfall is also expected over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and the Islands. The minimum temperature in East India is expected to drop by 2-4 degrees Celsius during the next 24 hours, according to the IMD.

Also Read: Colder days ahead in Delhi, IMD predicts rains in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu

The IMD has also predicted that dense to very dense fog is likely in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and some pockets of Uttar Pradesh, while dense fog conditions will prevail in North Rajasthan, North Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, and Meghalaya. Ground frost conditions are also expected in isolated pockets of Rajasthan.

Isolated light rainfall is expected over South Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathawada during the next 24 hours. In the meantime, people are finding respite from the cold wave and fog conditions by lighting bonfires in the national capital.

Stay tuned to Zee News for the latest updates on weather conditions