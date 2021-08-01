Lockdown extended in Haryana by another week, relaxations to remain in place

New Delhi: The Haryana government on Saturday (July 31) extended the COVID-19 lockdown by another week. As per an official communication cited by PTI, the lockdown will remain in place till August 9. However, the relaxations introduced earlier will remain in place.

"The Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana (coronavirus lockdown) is extended for another week, that is from August 2 (5 am onwards) to August 9 (till 5 am) in the state of Haryana," the order issued by Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan read.

Check out the new order here:

1. Anganwadi centres and creches run by women and child development department will remain closed till August 15 in the state.

2. The vice-chancellors of universities have to plan reopening of universities from the next academic session and share the programme of the same with the departments concerned of the state government.

3. The university administration should initiate action to fully vaccinate all the hostel students, day scholars, faculty and staff including the outsourced ones.

Last week, while announcing the extension of the lockdown, the state government also eased certain curbs. Restaurants and bars have been been allowed to open from 10 am to 11 pm with 50% capacity. Home delivery from hotels, restaurants and fast food joints are permitted till 11 pm. Gyms are allowed to open from 6 am till 9 pm with 50% capacity. Club houses/restaurants/bars of the Golf courses can operate with a cap of 50% from 10 am till 11 pm.

A maximum of 100 people are permitted at gatherings for weddings and funerals. In open spaces, a maximum of 200 people are allowed.

Spas are allowed to operate from 6 am to 8 pm with 50 per cent capacity. Most of the existing guidelines related to shops, offices and other activities also remained unchanged.

Religious places are allowed to reopen with 50 persons at one time. Corporate Offices have been permitted to open with full attendance subject to strict observance of social distancing.

On Saturday (July 31), 29 fresh coronavirus cases pushed the total caseload to 7,69,913 in Haryana. With two coronavirus-related deaths, the toll reached 9,635. The state has currently 712 active cases.

(With agency inputs)

