Lok Sabha passes Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Bill, RBI announces draft revival plan for Yes Bank and other top news of March 6

Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on March 6, 2020.

1. RBI announces draft revival plan for crisis-hit Yes Bank, says SBI ready to invest

The RBI invited suggestions and comments from members of the public, including the banks` shareholders, depositors and creditors on the draft scheme. Read here

2. Delhi court sends suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain to 7-day police custody

On March 5, Delhi's Karkardooma court rejected the anticipatory bail plea of expelled Tahir, observing that nobody had appeared from the accused side. Read more

3. 13 killed in collision of cars in Karnataka's Tumakuru

The mishap occurred when an SUV collided with a car that had crashed against a road divider at Amruthur near Kunigal in Tumakuru district. Read here

4. Lok Sabha passes Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Bill, Minerals Laws (Amendment) Bill

In the second leg of the budget session 2020-21 three bills have been passed so far including the Direct Tax Vivaad Se Vishwas Bil which was passed on March 4, 2020. Read more

5. Rioters from Meerut, Ghaziabad created mayhem in Delhi, says police

Delhi Police urged the UP Police to cooperate in the ongoing probe and asked for providing the video footage of the CCTVs installed on Meerut-Ghaziabad border, which it claimed will help in identifying the rioters. Read here

6. ISSF World Cup inNew Delhi postponed amid coronavirus outbreak

The fresh dates for the event are yet to be announced. Read here



7. Asian Olympic Qualifiers: India's Ashish Kumar storms into quarter-final

Boxer Ashish Kumar now needs one more win to secure their Tokyo Olympic tickets. Read more

8. Anushka Sharma shows off her sassy side in a photo shoot and we are loving it!

An avid social media user, Anushka Sharma showed off her sassy side in a photoshoot BTS (behind-the-scenes) video. Watch here



9. Allu Arjun to wife on anniversary: Love grows every day