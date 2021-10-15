हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttar Pradesh

Love jihad? Woman raped and forced to convert religion in UP's Muzzafarnagar

The accused, Waseem alias Akash, has been arrested and a case registered against him at New Mandi police station.

Pic Courtesy: Pixabay image used for representational use only

Muzaffarnagar: A woman was raped by a man, who recorded a video of the act and forced her to convert her religion in a village here, police said Friday.

The accused, Waseem alias Akash, has been arrested and a case registered against him at New Mandi police station for the incident that took place on Thursday.

According to the complaint, the accused 'established' love affair with the woman and raped her several times.

He raped her and recorded a video of the act, it said, adding the victim was being pressurised to convert.

The accused threatened to post the video online.

The victim told police that she didn't know about the man's religion as he introduced himself as Akash while his real name was Waseem.

Uttar Pradesh Love Jihad rape Muzaffarnagar
