Lucknow University to conduct entrance exam for admission to Undergraduate courses, check details

Lucknow University has decided to conduct an entrance exam for admission to Undergraduate courses. This decision was taken after the Centre cancelled CBSE class 12 board exams 2021, followed by CISCE and UP board to scrap the board exams.

The entrance exam will give a fair chance to students to get admission in their preferred course, said an official.

Lucknow University has said that it will conduct an entrance exam for undergraduate courses in August 2021.

The PhD entrance exam will be held in July 2021.

University will release the examination date soon on its official website lkouniv.ac.in.

The university has 3800 seats in undergraduate and 4400 in postgraduate.

