M Karunanidhi second death anniversary: MK Stalin-led DMK pays homage to their leader

Chennai: The second death anniversary of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and veteran DMK leader M Karunanidhi was observed in Tamil Nadu on Friday (August 7). Led by party chief MK Stalin and MP Kanimozhi, DMK cadres alongwith other party leaders visited Karunanidhi memorial site on the Marina beachfront at Kamarajar Salai and paid homage to Kalaignar.

Stalin honoured COVID-19 frontline workers who worked tirelessly during this pandemic. Later he visited Kalaignar Karunanidhi’s Gopalapuram house, unveiled his photo, and offered a garland. He also virtually unveiled M. Karunanidhi’s statue in Nagapattinam.

Later, in the video message, ‘Kalaignar Everywhere’ DMK Chief MK Stalin addressed the people of Tamil Nadu listed out M. Karunanidhi’s achievements such as fighting for the rights of OBCs in providing them with reservation in central government, ensuring women’s inheritance rights in ancestral property, free electricity for farmers and abolition of the hand-pulled rickshaw and praised his hard-working nature. He also added that even though Kalaignar is not physically present, DMK will always carry his vision forward for generations to come.

DMK leader MK Stalin penned an emotional letter to his father as a tribute to not only Kalaignar’s progressive political and social reforms but his keen wisdom and mentorship as well. He also vowed that DMK will form a government that will be espouse the vision and ideals that M. Karunanidhi embodied in his lifetime and beyond.

DMK leaders MPs, MLAs and frontal wings across Tamil Nadu also paid homage to Kalaignar Karunanidhi and spoke about the late supremo’s great leadership during difficult times. The district leaders across the state felicitated the frontline warriors for their tremendous work during this difficult time.

In memory of their beloved leader, party supporters not just from Tamil Nadu but from various parts of India and around the world, following social distancing norms, held placards showcasing Kalaignar’s achievements like introducing 108 ambulance service, creating farmers' market all over Tamil Nadu, 30% and 33% reservation for women in government jobs and local body elections, free gas stoves and gas connection to women below the poverty line during his regime