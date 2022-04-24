New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday (April 24, 2022). During his Mann Ki Baat address, PM Modi ​​urged the people of the nation to strengthen UPI payment system in the country.

“People should go for 'Cashless Dayout', now even in small villages & town people are using UPI. It's benefitting both shopkeepers & customers. Online payments are developing a digital economy, everyday Rs.20,000 Cr online transactions are taking place,” said PM Modi.

“Now even in small towns and in most villages people are transacting through UPI itself. A culture is also being born in the country from Digital Economy,” he added.

PM Modi also noted that people from across the country have written letters and messages to him about the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya inaugurated on April 14, the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar.

There can be no better time than 75 years of India's Independence to remember the contribution of prime ministers, Modi said.

“The country has got a 'Pradhan Mantri Sanghralay', it has been opened for the people of the country. It's a matter of pride that we are remembering the contribution of PMs, it's connecting the youth of the country with them,” said PM Modi.

He also urged people to visit a local museum during holidays and share their experiences using the hashtag 'MuseumMemories'.

This was the 88th episode of PM Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme. "Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month at 11 am.

PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat can be heard on All India Radio, Narendra Modi Mobile app, and Door Darshan. Akashvani will broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat' in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.

