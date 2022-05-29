हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh food poisoning case: 97 children fall sick after eating THIS at fair

Madhya Pradesh: All the victims consumed the spicy snack from the same shop on Saturday evening at the fair organised in the tribal-dominated Singarpur area.

Madhya Pradesh food poisoning case: 97 children fall sick after eating THIS at fair
Pic Credit: File Photo

Mandla: Ninety seven children suffered from food poisoning after eating 'pani puri' at a fair in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district, a health official said on Sunday. All the victims consumed the spicy snack from the same shop on Saturday evening at the fair organised in the tribal-dominated Singarpur area, 38 km from the district headquarters, where people from various nearby villages had come to make purchases, he said.

Around 7.30 pm, the children complained of vomiting and stomach pain, the district hospital's civil surgeon, Dr K R Shakya, told PTI. "Ninety seven children have been admitted to the district hospital for food poisoning. They are out of danger," he said.

The 'pani puri' seller was detained and samples of the snack were sent for testing, a police official said.

Union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste, the parliamentarian from Mandla, met the children undergoing treatment at the hospital on Saturday night.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Madhya PradeshFood poisoningMadhya Pradesh fairChildren
Next
Story

Elections in Pakistan will be held in August 2023, says Marriyum Aurangzeb

Must Watch

PT2M32S

Namaste India: Indian Navy decommissions INS Gomati after 34 years of service