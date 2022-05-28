हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
mass wedding

Youth Congress leader tries to remarry wife at mass wedding for Vivah Yojana benefits, gets caught!

Madhya Pradesh Police arrested the NSUI leader when organisers in Sagar district got suspicious and complained. The Youth Congress leader had gotten married in May this year, as per news reports

Youth Congress leader tries to remarry wife at mass wedding for Vivah Yojana benefits, gets caught!
Pic courtesy: Pixabay (representational purpose)

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): In an unusual case, the coordinator of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), Naitik Choudhary, got caught by the Madhya Pradesh Police when he reached a mass marriage conference in Balaji temple premises in MP's Sagar district to get married to the woman who he married 15 days back! According to news reports, Naitik tried to remarry his wife at the event to avail the benefits of the Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Yojana.

But his plan was foiled! While waiting at the venue and sat down to marry, he was noticed by the organisers, and they called up the cops. Police reached the venue and arrested Naitik, but as per reports, he was released later. The Balaji temple complex is located in Dharamsree of the Sagar district.

The NSUI is the student wing of Congress, and soon, the matter turned political as BJP  state media in-charge Lokendra Parashar took to Twitter and posted in Hindi, taking a jibe at Congress.  His tweet translates to this: "This mister is the National Coordinator of NSUI. To take advantage of the Chief Minister's Kanyadan Yojana, he went to get married for the second time. It is being reported that the police has caught him. What do you say Kamal Nath ji!"

Check out his original tweet here:

 

According to a report in ABP News, BJP MLA Shailendra Jain had organised a mass marriage ceremony in Sagar under the Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Yojana. In this event, the marriages of around 135 couples took place. Jain said that people should not misuse the scheme and he had informed the police for that reason, as per the report.

Also Read: Baby born with 'permanent smile', parents open TikTok account to spread awareness on rare condition

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
mass weddingNSUI leaderYouth CongressMadhya Pradesh
Next
Story

Viral video of a puppy distracting and stealing candy from little girl is too cute to miss - WATCH

Must Watch

PT2M37S

Gyanvapi Case: Demand for survey in main mosques