Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): In an unusual case, the coordinator of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), Naitik Choudhary, got caught by the Madhya Pradesh Police when he reached a mass marriage conference in Balaji temple premises in MP's Sagar district to get married to the woman who he married 15 days back! According to news reports, Naitik tried to remarry his wife at the event to avail the benefits of the Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Yojana.

But his plan was foiled! While waiting at the venue and sat down to marry, he was noticed by the organisers, and they called up the cops. Police reached the venue and arrested Naitik, but as per reports, he was released later. The Balaji temple complex is located in Dharamsree of the Sagar district.

The NSUI is the student wing of Congress, and soon, the matter turned political as BJP state media in-charge Lokendra Parashar took to Twitter and posted in Hindi, taking a jibe at Congress. His tweet translates to this: "This mister is the National Coordinator of NSUI. To take advantage of the Chief Minister's Kanyadan Yojana, he went to get married for the second time. It is being reported that the police has caught him. What do you say Kamal Nath ji!"

Check out his original tweet here:

According to a report in ABP News, BJP MLA Shailendra Jain had organised a mass marriage ceremony in Sagar under the Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Yojana. In this event, the marriages of around 135 couples took place. Jain said that people should not misuse the scheme and he had informed the police for that reason, as per the report.

Also Read: Baby born with 'permanent smile', parents open TikTok account to spread awareness on rare condition