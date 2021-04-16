Madhya Pradesh government to chalk out effective plan to stem COVID-19 spread, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: In view of rising COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh, the state government has decided to chalk out an effective plan to stem the coronavirus infection spread, announced Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday (April 15).

The state government disclosed that along with creating public awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic, the authorities will improve their medical facilities.

In a virtual review meet, chaired by the Chief Minister, he said suggestions are being taken from senior doctors, other stakeholders and organisations to fight the unprecedented health crisis.

After the virtual meeting the state authorities also posted the official announcement which added that on advice of the committee, an effective plan would be drawn up to curb the COVID-19 infection spread.

Nobel Peace Prize winner, Kailash Satyarthi, informed the members in the meeting that the mindset of the society needs to change for tackling the COVID-19 outbreak and suggested creating more awareness among the citizens about the pandemic.

The Chief minister also stressed on an effective mass communication strategy to curb the disease and seeked help of religious leaders to reach out to a large number of people.

Meanwhile, India recorded a massive spike of 2 lakh new COVID-19 cases taking the total coronavirus count to 1.40 crore, as per the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (April 15, 2021).

India reported 2,00,739 new COVID-19 cases alongside 93,528 recoveries and 1,038 deaths in the last 24 hours. The unprecedented surge in infections has taken the country's active count to 14,71,877.

