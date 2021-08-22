हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Covid-19 vaccination

Madhya Pradesh to run mega COVID-19 vaccination drive on August 25-26: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The MP CM urged all eligible people to come forward to get inoculated, especially those who have yet to receive the second dose of anti-COVID jab. 

New Delhi: In order to boost vaccination drive, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday (August 22) said his government will run a mega COVID-19 vaccination campaign on August 25-26.

The BJP CM urged all eligible people to come forward to get inoculated, especially those who have yet to receive the second dose of anti-COVID jab. "We have administered the first dose to 60 per cent of people in the state, while only 12 per cent people have been administered with the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. A mega vaccination campaign will be run on August 25-26," ANI quoted Chouhan as saying. 

The MP CM further informed that the second day of the mega vaccination drive has been reserved for those due to get inoculated with the second jab. "Both doses will be administered on the first day. On August 26, only second doses will be administered. We have reserved the second day of the mega vaccination campaign for those the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine because it is very essential to remind people who have taken their first dose to take their second too,” Chouhan said. 

He warned, "Vaccine is most effective when its second dose is taken within the stipulated time. The effect of the first dose would wear off if one does not take their second dose.”

The MP CM appealed to people to get vaccinated at the earliest and said ‘it is very important to take the second dose of the vaccine’. He also asked people to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour as the second wave is not yet over. 

"With the support of people, COVID infections are in control. However, COVID-19 has not been eradicated. We shouldn't panic, but it’s important to maintain precautions. I appeal to all persons to maintain COVID-appropriate behaviour,” Chouhan added. 

Madhya Pradesh on Saturday recorded seven new coronavirus cases which pushed the caseload to 7,92,096, a health department official said. With no new fatalities, the death toll remained unchanged at 10,515, as per PTI report. 

(With agency inputs)

