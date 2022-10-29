topStories
NewsIndia
POCSO

Madrasa teacher held for molesting 6-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa

MP  Home Minister Narottam Mishra said the Police have been directed to find out if the accused had committed a similar act with any of the other girls in the institution.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 05:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Madrasa teacher held for molesting 6-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa

Khandwa: A six-year-old girl was allegedly molested by a teacher of a madrasa in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, police said on Saturday. The girl's mother approached the police on Friday after the child informed her about the alleged incident at a madrasa, Moghat police station in-charge Ishwar Singh Chouhan said.

Based on a complaint, the police have arrested the accused teacher and registered a case under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), he said.

Meanwhile, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters in Bhopal that the police have been directed to find out if the accused had committed a similar act with any of the other girls in the institution.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Imran's warning, preparation for civil war!
DNA Video
DNA: Uber fined for negligence
DNA Video
DNA: 'Social chatter' on the surrender of 'Babar Sena'
DNA Video
DNA: Musk wants profit, or Twitter's power?
DNA Video
DNA: India shows UNSC 'mirror of terrorism'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Vladimir Putin calls PM Modi 'true patriot'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 28, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Foam in Yamuna, AAP's gift to Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: This Shampoo Contains Cancer 'Ingredient'!
DNA
DNA: Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 1 run in T-20 World Cup 2022 series