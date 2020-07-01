Magnitude 4.6 earthquake strikes Jammu and Kashmir; second within 15 hours

Jammu: An earthquake with a magnitude 4.6 hit Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday (June 30, 2020) at around 11:32 PM, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

It was reportedly 103 km east of Katra and is the second earthquake in the same region within a span of 15 hours.

The epicentre was located 5-km deep within the ground.

Earlier on Tuesday at around 8:56 AM, an earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit 84 km east of Katra region.

No damage or any casualty was reported at the time of filing the copy.

In Jammu and Kashmir, over five low-intensity tremors had been witnessed in the month of June so far.

Earlier on June 16, two mild earthquakes jolted the Union Territory in a single day.

