Maharashtra govt is anti-Hindu: Union minister Narayan Rane slams Shiv Sena over festival season restrictions

New Delhi: Union Minister Narayan Rane on Friday (September 10) slammed BJP’s old ally, Shiv Sena, for imposing restrictions during the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Maharashtra and called the state government “anti-Hindu”.

Rane stated that Shiv Sena talks about Hindutva but their “ Hindutva ended the day they parted ways with BJP”. “Maharashtra Govt is imposing restrictions at the time of festivals, it's wrong. This is an anti-Hindu govt. They think of restrictions only when Hindu festivals come. Shiv Sena speaks of Hindutva but their Hindutva ended the day they parted ways with BJP,” ANI quoted BJP MP Narayan Rane as saying.

His remarks come in the wake of the Maharashtra government prohibiting Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at public places in view of COVID-19. People have also been advised to celebrate the festival at home. Earlier, the state government had announced a near-total ban on the upcoming 'Dahi-Handi' celebrations during Janmashtami.

Meanwhile, as per ANI report, Pune city police on Thursday issued a lookout circular against Narayan Rane's wife Neelam and son Nitesh in connection with cases related to unpaid loans taken from a financial institution. Commenting on the matter, Rane denied having received any such notice and said he will move the court against those trying to defame his family. “It's wrong, we neither received notice nor do we have any info. We already paid off the loan of Rs 25 cr. We've asked bank to inform us about the amount of interest, for settlement, the date is 16th Oct. We'll go to court against whoever trying to defame us,” Rane said.

Narayan Rane has been in limelight since he was arrested last month and later granted bail for his alleged remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Rane had accused Thackeray of ignorance about the year of India's independence at an event and said "I would have given (him) a tight slap."

