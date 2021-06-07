Maharashtra's COVID-unlock: Local bus service to resume in Mumbai from today

Mumbai: Even as Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray decided that the local administration can take a call on easing or tightening restrictions in their zones as the intensity of the COVID-19 pandemic varies across the state, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has informed that the local bus service will resume in Mumbai from Monday (June 7) onwards.

The decision to this effect was taken following the 5-step unlock which is currently in process in the Maharashtra capital city. The BEST told ANI, "The number of passengers will not be more than the total number of seats in any bus, and wearing of face mask will be mandatory for every passenger."

As per the new guidelines issued by the BMC, "Restaurants, shops selling non-essential items, and public places are set to reopen from Monday in Mumbai but malls, theatres, and multiplexes will continue to remain shut. The restaurants to operate at 50 per cent capacity for dining till 4 pm on weekdays."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, said that the local administration can take a call on easing or tightening restrictions in their zones as the intensity of the pandemic varies across the state. Notably, Maharashtra is under lockdown till June 15.

In a meeting with Divisional Commissioners, District Collectors, Municipal Commissioners, and the Police, the Chief Minister dispelled the impression that the restrictions have been eased across the State.

"Based on the situation, the local administration can take a call on easing or tightening restrictions. It must decide on easing the norms based on the criteria and the five levels set under Break The Chain," Thackeray said.

He further said, "The intensity of the pandemic varies across the State. Hence, these five levels were meant to break the transmission chain and ensure that the economic and social activity was conducted in a disciplined manner."

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Maharashtra as only 12,557 fresh infections were recorded, the state`s public health department informed on Sunday.

With 14,433 fresh discharges, the state`s coronavirus recovery rate climbed to 95.05 per cent. As many as 233 deaths due to COVID-19 were registered on Sunday.At present, there are 1,85,527 active cases in Maharashtra while 55,43,267 COVID-19 patients have been discharged after full recovery. The case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.72 per cent.

(With Agency Inputs)

Live TV