Major Action by Yogi Government on Hathras Stampede Tragedy: What Does the SIT Report Reveal?
The sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), who permitted self-styled godman Bhole Baba’s ‘prayer meet’ along with five other district officials, a Circle Officer and a Tehsildar, have also been removed from active duty.
The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government took action on the ‘Hathras Stampede Case’ after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) submitted the 300-page report of the accident that killed 121 people.
The SIT report is made after examining the statements of 125 people, along with the news reports, photographs, and video footage of the tragedy.
Reasons Cited By The SIT Report
As per the SIT report, the SDM neither inspected the event site nor conducted any inspections. He did not inform his senior officials about the gathering.
The SIT report criticised the organisers and local officials, including the police, for their negligence and insufficient preparation. It stated that they did not treat the event seriously.
The SIT report has also not ruled out the idea of a ‘big conspiracy’ behind the stampede and has urged a thorough investigation into the matter. Recently, the lawyer of ‘Bhole Baba’ claimed the spraying of a poisonous substance by unidentified men, stating this to be the cause behind the trigger of the crowd.
In a breach of protocol, local police failed to promptly notify their superiors about the stampede and fatalities, according to the report. The investigative team supported the Chief Minister's concern over a potential large-scale conspiracy and called for a thorough investigation.
Meanwhile, as per earlier reports, the police said that the authorities were expecting 80,000 people; however, a whopping 2 lakh individuals showed up for the'satsang.’ The SIT, comprising Additional Director General of Police (Agra Zone) Anupam Kulshrestha and Aligarh Divisional Commissioner Chaitra V, highlighted overcrowding as a factor contributing to the stampede.
The police and district officials faced tough questions following the stampede, particularly regarding the lack of safety measures like designated entry and exit points.
