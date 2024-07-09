Major Action by Yogi Government on Hathras Stampede Tragedy: What Does the SIT Report Reveal?

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government took action on the ‘Hathras Stampede Case’ after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) submitted the 300-page report of the accident that killed 121 people.

The sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), who permitted self-styled godman Bhole Baba’s ‘prayer meet’ along with five other district officials, a Circle Officer and a Tehsildar, have also been removed from active duty.

The SIT report is made after examining the statements of 125 people, along with the news reports, photographs, and video footage of the tragedy.

Reasons Cited By The SIT Report