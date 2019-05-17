Map recovered from dead terrorist reveals a major plot to target IAF air bases in Srinagar, Awantipora

Terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir are planning a major attack in the Valley. Intelligence agencies have reported that terrorists of Pakistan-based groups may carry out an attack on May 23, the day when counting of votes for Lok Sabha election 2019 takes place.

According to sources, Indian Air Force bases in Srinagar and Awantipora are among the targets. The security forces have recovered a sketch from the body of one of the terrorists who was killed in Shopian on Thursday, which revealed that the terror groups were planning a fidayeen attack at Srinagar and Awantipora air bases.

A meeting was held between terrorists commanders in Pulwama on May 14, which was attended by Hizbul Mujahideen's Riyaz Naikoo, two Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists and Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist Riyaz Dar. All four of them have planned to launch an attack against the security and armed forces, sources say.

''The meeting was held to discuss and to plan a major terrorist action in the month of Ramzan, possibly around May 23, which marks the 17th Ramzan coinciding with the Battle of Badr. It's the day when counting of votes would take place for the Lok Sabha poll,'' said an official working in a central intelligence agency.

The group also want to take revenge for the death of Rizwan Assad Pandith in police custody in Awantipora a few days ago. One of the possible targets of the terrorist attack may be on the National Highway in Awantipora or the District Police Office complex, Awantipora.

The report just comes a day after army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force gunned down six terrorists in Pulwama and Shopian. Two Indian Army soldiers also lost their lives.