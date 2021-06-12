Massive fire breaks out at Delhi's Lajpat Nagar market, 30 fire tenders rushed to spot

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a clothing showroom in the Central Market of Lajpat Nagar area in Delhi on Saturday (June 12). The Fire Department has rushed a total of 30 fire engines to control and extinguish the blaze.

The fire started around 10.20 am. As per the initial investigation, a short circuit has been determined as the cause of the fire. The showroom, as well as nearby shops, was closed when the fire broke out.

Sharing the news on his official Twitter handle, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi, "Fire tenders have reached the spot, relief and rescue work is going on. I am constantly monitoring the situation and in constant touch with the fire department officials."

दमकल की गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंच चुकी हैं, राहत और बचाव का काम जारी है। स्थिति पर मैं लगातार नज़र बनाए हूं और दमकल विभाग के अधिकारियों के साथ लगातार सम्पर्क में हूं। https://t.co/68D9bLHU83 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 12, 2021

The pictures showed clouds of black smoke covering the showroom.

(This is a developing story)