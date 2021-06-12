हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi

Massive fire breaks out at Delhi's Lajpat Nagar market, 30 fire tenders rushed to spot

Delhi Fire Services has rushed a total of 30 fire engines to control and extinguish the blaze in a clothing showroom in Lajpat Nagar.   

Massive fire breaks out at Delhi&#039;s Lajpat Nagar market, 30 fire tenders rushed to spot

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a clothing showroom in the Central Market of Lajpat Nagar area in Delhi on Saturday (June 12). The Fire Department has rushed a total of 30 fire engines to control and extinguish the blaze. 

The fire started around 10.20 am. As per the initial investigation, a short circuit has been determined as the cause of the fire. The showroom, as well as nearby shops, was closed when the fire broke out. 

Sharing the news on his official Twitter handle, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted in  Hindi, "Fire tenders have reached the spot, relief and rescue work is going on. I am constantly monitoring the situation and in constant touch with the fire department officials."

The pictures showed clouds of black smoke covering the showroom. 

(This is a developing story)

